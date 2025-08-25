Sensys Networks Launches MultiSens Intersection at ITS World Congress: Revolutionary Sensor Fusion Technology Combines Video AI and Wireless Detection in Unified Platform

"Video AI excels at scene analysis at the intersection but struggles with advance detection. Wireless sensors provide reliable advance detection but don't provide the visual element. MultiSens Intersection eliminates this compromise through true sensor fusion in a unified platform." Post this

MultiSens Intersection combines deep-learning video analytics at the intersection with wireless in-road sensors for advance and midblock detection. The system processes data from both technologies simultaneously, not as separate systems, delivering unprecedented accuracy for signal actuation and traffic analysis.

Key innovations include:

Multimodal Detection: Video AI identifies vehicles and vulnerable road users such as motorcycles, bicycles, scooters, and pedestrians across all approach lanes simultaneously.

Advance Detection without Infrastructure: Wireless sensors provide precise, lane-specific detection without nearby power, communications, or direct line-of-sight – no trenching needed.

Superior Accuracy and Reliability: Video AI with deep learning filters adverse weather and lighting conditions, while wireless sensors are immune to rain, snow, fog, and glare.

Unified Management: Single software platform eliminates the complexity of managing separate vendor systems, simplifying setup, diagnostics, and ongoing management.

Scalable and Future-Ready: The system can be deployed with core detection and expanded over time to include advanced analytics, automatic incident detection, and adaptive signal control.

MultiSens Intersection is available for demonstrations and meetings at the ITS World Congress in Atlanta, GA, from August 25-28, 2025, at Sensys Networks Booth #717. Interested agencies may join the waitlist for a free trial by contacting us at https://sensysnetworks.com/multisens-news.

About Sensys Networks

Sensys Networks offers traffic detection with industry-leading accuracy and partnership-driven customer service. By providing in-ground wireless, above-ground radar, and video sensing solutions in a single system, we enable traffic professionals to deploy the most suitable technology for each detection zone in their installation. With implementations in more than 80 countries and 40 U.S. states, Sensys Networks drives safety and congestion improvements for any given city.

For more information, visit https://sensysnetworks.com or call 1.510.548.4620.

