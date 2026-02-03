Sensys Networks Leads the Way in BABA Compliance as Waivers Expire

Sensys Networks announced that its wireless and radar traffic detection products are fully compliant with current and upcoming Build America, Buy America (BABA) requirements as federal waivers expire. With U.S.-manufactured solutions that already meet both Phase 1 and Phase 2 standards, Sensys Networks enables transportation agencies to pursue IIJA-funded projects without procurement delays, waiver requests, or compliance risk.
BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sensys Networks, a leading provider of advanced traffic detection solutions, announced today that its wireless and radar products are fully compliant with all current and planned requirements of the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act. As federal BABA waivers expire and agencies face tighter procurement rules, Sensys Networks stands ready with U.S.-manufactured components that meet both Phase 1 and upcoming Phase 2 requirements—without delay or exception.
BABA, passed as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), enforces strict "Made in USA" standards for federally funded infrastructure projects. Under the finalized rules, all temporary waivers have now expired, and agencies must comply with tightened standards that require:
- Phase 1 - Domestic final assembly of manufactured products
- Phase 2 - At least 55% U.S.-sourced component content by cost (effective 10/1/26)
Sensys Networks exceeds both standards today. Its wireless sensor systems and radar systems are manufactured, assembled, and tested in the U.S., with core operations based in Oakland, California and Mankato, Minnesota.
"With waiver expirations and stricter compliance now in force, agencies need suppliers they can trust," said Brian Fuller, President at Sensys Networks. "We've invested in domestic manufacturing and supply chain resilience for over a decade, ensuring that our partners can move forward confidently—without having to seek waivers or compromise on timelines."
Why It Matters
As state and local transportation agencies pursue IIJA-funded improvements, choosing non-compliant vendors now introduces serious risk—delayed approvals, contract rework, or outright disqualification. With Sensys Networks, there's no guesswork.
About Sensys Networks
Sensys Networks offers traffic detection with industry-leading accuracy and partnership-driven customer service. By providing in-ground wireless, above-ground radar, and video sensing solutions in a single system, we enable traffic professionals to deploy the most suitable technology for each detection zone in their installation. With implementations in more than 80 countries and 40 U.S. states, Sensys Networks drives safety and congestion improvements for any given city.
Media Contact
Bill Weber, Sensys Networks, 1 (480) 261-7531, [email protected], https://sensysnetworks.com
SOURCE Sensys Networks
Share this article