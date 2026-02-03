Sensys Networks Leads the Way in BABA Compliance as Waivers Expire

"With waiver expirations and stricter compliance now in force, agencies need suppliers they can trust. Our partners can move forward confidently—without having to seek waivers or compromise on timelines." – Brian Fuller, President, Sensys Networks Post this

Phase 1 - Domestic final assembly of manufactured products

Phase 2 - At least 55% U.S.-sourced component content by cost (effective 10/1/26)

Sensys Networks exceeds both standards today. Its wireless sensor systems and radar systems are manufactured, assembled, and tested in the U.S., with core operations based in Oakland, California and Mankato, Minnesota.

"With waiver expirations and stricter compliance now in force, agencies need suppliers they can trust," said Brian Fuller, President at Sensys Networks. "We've invested in domestic manufacturing and supply chain resilience for over a decade, ensuring that our partners can move forward confidently—without having to seek waivers or compromise on timelines."

Why It Matters

As state and local transportation agencies pursue IIJA-funded improvements, choosing non-compliant vendors now introduces serious risk—delayed approvals, contract rework, or outright disqualification. With Sensys Networks, there's no guesswork.

About Sensys Networks

Sensys Networks offers traffic detection with industry-leading accuracy and partnership-driven customer service. By providing in-ground wireless, above-ground radar, and video sensing solutions in a single system, we enable traffic professionals to deploy the most suitable technology for each detection zone in their installation. With implementations in more than 80 countries and 40 U.S. states, Sensys Networks drives safety and congestion improvements for any given city.

