Sensys Networks Showcases Vision Zero Results at Intertraffic Amsterdam

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sensys Networks will demonstrate proven Vision Zero results at Intertraffic Amsterdam (March 10-13, 2026, Booth 05.134), showcasing how integrated detection technologies are reducing crashes worldwide.
With more than one million annual road deaths worldwide and traffic crashes the leading cause of death for people aged 5-29, agencies are turning to multi-technology detection systems that combine wireless in-road sensors, multi-lane radar, and AI-powered video analytics to create proactive safety networks across intersections and highways.
Real-World Results
- 31% Crash Reduction: Achieved in Melbourne through coordinated ramp metering.
- 18% Fewer Injury Accidents: Documented in the UK via dynamic speed limits.
- Life-Saving Incident Detection: A 2025 tunnel fire in the French Alps was averted when AI from their sister company, Citilog, detected a stopped truck seconds before ignition, allowing for an immediate evacuation.
"Vision Zero requires detection that works everywhere, for everyone, in any weather," said Brian Fuller, President at Sensys Networks. "These results prove that sensor fusion - integrating the right technologies for each environment - delivers measurable safety improvements."
Comprehensive Detection Portfolio
Sensys Networks' solutions address multiple safety applications:
- MultiSens Intersection: Video AI and wireless sensors for vehicle and vulnerable road user detection
- RTMS Echo radar: Multi-lane monitoring for dynamic speed management
- FlexMag3 wireless sensors: Ramp metering and queue protection
- Citilog AI: Incident detection, including pedestrian tracking, with 10x fewer false positives
By moving beyond single-technology approaches, agencies can deploy detection matched to specific roadway challenges—from busy intersections to high-speed motorways.
About Sensys Networks
Sensys Networks offers traffic detection with industry-leading accuracy and partnership-driven customer service. By providing in-ground wireless, above-ground radar, and video sensing solutions in a single system, we enable traffic professionals to deploy the most suitable technology for each detection zone in their installation. With implementations in more than 80 countries and 40 U.S. states, Sensys Networks drives safety and congestion improvements for any given city.
