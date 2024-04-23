Sensys Networks unveils FlexMag3 EZ-Out for faster, more flexible traffic detection

The new FlexMag3 EZ-Out, on display at ITS America 2024, installs in minutes and can be removed in seconds for relocation or replacement.
PHOENIX, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sensys Networks, a trailblazer in the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) sector, is excited to announce the introduction of the EZ-Out version of their latest generation traffic detection sensor, FlexMag3, at ITS America 2024 in Phoenix, AZ.
Building upon the durability and quick deployment capabilities of FlexMag3, the new EZ-Out system revolutionizes how traffic sensors are managed and replaced. Engineered to endure the toughest environmental conditions and heavy traffic, FlexMag3 outperforms traditional inductive loops and often surpasses the lifespan of the pavement itself. This ensures uninterrupted and reliable detection and data collection over extended periods.
The introduction of the EZ-Out cup and clip system enables the swift removal and replacement of FlexMag3 sensors, allowing for quick sensor swaps with minimal impact on traffic flow. With the cylindrical EZ-Out cup, very little epoxy is required to lock it into the ground, and the top ring uses locking clips that secure the sensor in the cup without additional epoxy.
The EZ-Out system is particularly advantageous during repaving projects or when reconfiguring road infrastructure. The easy removal and reinstallation capability of FlexMag3 sensors safeguards against the destruction of valuable detection assets. This not only reduces the costs associated with traditional sensor replacement but also enables the temporary or permanent relocation of detection systems to accommodate work zones or infrastructure redesigns.
In contrast to the extensive saw-cuts, trenching, and lane closures required to install or replace inductive loops, these wireless sensors save considerable time and effort to install or replace.
Brian Fuller, President of Sensys Networks, shared his enthusiasm for the new system, stating, "The response to the FlexMag3 EZ-Out from our partners and customers has been overwhelmingly positive. Its affordability, coupled with its simplicity, makes it a real game-changer for agencies looking to streamline their detection-based traffic solutions."
