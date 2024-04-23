Sensys Networks unveils FlexMag3 EZ-Out for faster, more flexible traffic detection

"The response to the FlexMag3 EZ-Out from our partners and customers has been overwhelmingly positive. Its affordability, coupled with its simplicity, makes it a real game-changer for agencies looking to streamline their detection-based traffic solutions." Post this

The introduction of the EZ-Out cup and clip system enables the swift removal and replacement of FlexMag3 sensors, allowing for quick sensor swaps with minimal impact on traffic flow. With the cylindrical EZ-Out cup, very little epoxy is required to lock it into the ground, and the top ring uses locking clips that secure the sensor in the cup without additional epoxy.

The EZ-Out system is particularly advantageous during repaving projects or when reconfiguring road infrastructure. The easy removal and reinstallation capability of FlexMag3 sensors safeguards against the destruction of valuable detection assets. This not only reduces the costs associated with traditional sensor replacement but also enables the temporary or permanent relocation of detection systems to accommodate work zones or infrastructure redesigns.

In contrast to the extensive saw-cuts, trenching, and lane closures required to install or replace inductive loops, these wireless sensors save considerable time and effort to install or replace.

Brian Fuller, President of Sensys Networks, shared his enthusiasm for the new system, stating, "The response to the FlexMag3 EZ-Out from our partners and customers has been overwhelmingly positive. Its affordability, coupled with its simplicity, makes it a real game-changer for agencies looking to streamline their detection-based traffic solutions."

About Sensys Networks

Sensys Networks is a leading provider of wireless traffic detection and data solutions for Transportation agencies and smart cities. Founded in 2003, Sensys Networks has deployed its innovative technology in over 80 countries and 40 U.S. states, helping traffic agencies optimize their operations, reduce congestion, enhance safety, and improve mobility. Sensys Networks offers a comprehensive platform of accurate detection methods, advanced data analytics, and seamless integration with existing systems. For more information, visit https://www.sensysnetworks.com or call 1.510.548.4620.

