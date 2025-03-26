Sentara and Inflo Health Unite for Next-Generation Follow-Up Care: Leveraging Advanced Technology to Streamline Care Management and Boost Patient Safety

We are excited to partner with Sentara to deliver an integrated approach that leverages advanced analytics, streamlines clinical workflow, and ensures no patient falls through the cracks. Post this

Under the new partnership, Inflo Health's solution will serve as a critical safety net, ensuring no patient follow-up is missed. Industry-wide, approximately 50% of all follow-up appointments are missed, leading to delayed diagnoses and failures to prevent harm. By identifying follow-up recommendations in radiology reports through advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP), automating care orchestration, and providing robust tracking and monitoring, Inflo Health closes this gap and drives high reliability into the follow-up process. The solution will integrate with Sentara's Epic electronic health record (EHR) system, enabling seamless communication and outreach to patients and providers.

By integrating Inflo Health's automated follow-up management solution, Sentara is furthering its strategic focus on innovation and quality. Recognized nationally for its quality and safety, Sentara's investment in Inflo Health is part of the provider's ongoing investment in next-generation solutions that reduce potential errors.

"Every missed follow-up is a missed opportunity to improve patient health and outcomes," said Angela Adams, RN, CEO of Inflo Health. "We are excited to partner with Sentara to deliver an integrated approach that leverages advanced analytics, streamlines clinical workflow, and ensures no patient falls through the cracks. With Sentara's commitment to quality, safety, and equitable care, we see this partnership as a way to amplify innovation and truly transform the patient experience."

Inflo Health drives high-reliability follow-up care. We are obsessed with the failure points that impact a follow-up and have developed a solution that serves as an enterprise safety net for all actionable findings. We identify 100% of recommendations for follow-up, drive documentation improvement, escalate risks before process failures, automate care orchestration to reduce tedious tasks and potential misses, and deliver the analytics that drive early effective intervention. At the heart of our solution is the radiologist. We amplify the radiologist's expertise and minimize noise in the follow-up process. Our solution, which is fully integrated with the EHR, is a vital safety net for quality outcomes and lowered liability. Info Health delivers the capability of tracking radiology-attributed value across the health system—in revenue and referrals—so that actionable findings are recognized for the care and value they provide. Ultimately, we enable better patient safety, reduced liability, stronger financial returns, and enhanced engagement across the care continuum. Never miss a follow-up with Inflo Health.

Sentara Health, an integrated, not-for-profit health care delivery system, celebrates more than 130 years in pursuit of its mission - "we improve health every day." Sentara is one of the largest health systems in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, and among the top 20 largest not-for-profit integrated health systems in the country, with 30,000 employees, 12 hospitals in Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina, and the Sentara Health Plans division which serves more than 1 million members in Virginia and Florida. Sentara is recognized nationally for clinical quality and safety and is strategically focused on innovation and creating an extraordinary health care experience for our patients and members. Sentara was named to IBM Watson Health's "Top 15 Health Systems" (2021, 2018) and was recognized by Forbes as a "Best Employer for New Grads" (2022), "Best Employer for Veterans" (2022, 2023), and "Best Employer for Women" (2020).

