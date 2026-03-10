SentientX Launches Human Identity Bank (HIB), a Global Platform to Protect Human Identity in the Age of AI

HIB enables agents, law firms and individuals to securely register and manage key elements of digital identity, including voice, video, likeness, and expressive characteristics, while continuously monitoring for potential unauthorized use across digital environments. Post this

Despite the rapid growth of AI capabilities, there has been no institutional system designed to formally register, monitor, and protect an individual's digital identity across emerging AI ecosystems.

The Human Identity Bank (HIB) addresses that gap by introducing what SentientX describes as a new category of infrastructure: digital identity protection for the AI economy.

PLATFORM OVERVIEW

HIB enables law firms, agents, and individuals to securely register and manage key elements of digital identity, including voice, video, likeness, and expressive characteristics, while continuously monitoring for potential unauthorized use across digital environments.

The platform leverages advanced cryptographic fingerprinting, digital watermarking, and monitoring technologies designed to detect potential misuse or AI-driven replication of registered identity assets.

"Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming how digital content is created, distributed, and replicated," said Anthony DeLima, Founder and CEO of SentientX. "As these capabilities advance, protecting human identity becomes essential. In the emerging AI economy, voice, likeness, and personal expression may become some of an individual's most valuable assets. The Human Identity Bank was created to help people protect and govern them."

WHO IS IT FOR

The platform is designed for individuals whose professional or public presence makes them particularly vulnerable to digital impersonation or unauthorized replication, including athletes, artists, creators, executives, media personalities, and other public figures.

INDUSTRY CONTEXT

As generative AI adoption accelerates, concerns around deepfakes, voice cloning, and synthetic media have intensified across industries. Policymakers, media organizations, and technology leaders have increasingly called for systems that can verify authenticity and protect individual identity rights in the digital age.

By enabling individuals to formally register and monitor their digital identity attributes, SentientX believes HIB can serve as foundational infrastructure for trusted AI ecosystems.

EARLY ACTIVATION PROGRAM

SentientX announced the opening of a limited Early Activation Program through which a select group of individuals will gain early access to the platform. Participants will be among the first to register their digital identity assets within the system and help shape the platform as it expands. Participants can register for early activation at: www.sentientx.com/hib

ABOUT SENTIENTX

SentientX is an AI-first technology firm focused on building platforms and infrastructure designed to enable trusted adoption of artificial intelligence. The company develops AI-native systems addressing emerging challenges at the intersection of digital identity, governance, and enterprise transformation. Through initiatives such as the Human Identity Bank, SentientX aims to help establish foundational infrastructure for the evolving AI economy.

