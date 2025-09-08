SentientX Launches to Rewire Consumer Products and Retail brands for the AI Era

SentientX™ launches to redefine how Consumer Products and Retail companies compete—turning AI and strategy into outcomes that hit the P&L. With seasoned executives at the helm, the firm promises faster cycles, smarter supply chains, and customer experiences that set new industry benchmarks.
MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SentientX™ today announced its official launch as a new transformation partner for Consumer Products and Retail, built to deliver measurable outcomes—not just strategies. The firm embeds an AI-native operating system where predictive intelligence, generative AI, automation, and digital platforms work together to drive growth, efficiency, and loyalty.
"We don't chase trends—we rewire how companies run their supply chains, customer and consumer facing, and finance organizations," said Anthony DeLima, CEO of SentientX. "Our seasoned executives co-create with clients to compress strategy-to-action cycles and deliver results that directly impact the P&L."
At the core is the Time-Shift™ Model, which replaces static roadmaps with a dynamic system that fuses live signals into decisions and accelerates value creation across functional areas. AI Co-Creation Studios will bring executives and technologists together to prototype and scale new models, while outcome-based contracts tie SentientX's success directly to EBITDA, growth, and cost reduction.
From products to platforms
SentientX helps leaders evolve from products to platforms, unifying ERP, CRM, and commerce data, and embedding AI-driven workflows and automation to enable flawless execution, transparency, and trust.
"Generative AI is not an optimizer—it's a relationship engine," added DeLima. "We use it—together with predictive analytics and automation—to create intimacy at scale, deepen trust, and turn disruption into durable advantage."
Focus Areas
- AI-Powered Growth & Customer Reinvention
- Supply Chain & Operations Reinvention
- Modern Finance & Enterprise Transformation
- Workforce & Organization of the Future
- Ecosystem & Alliance Enablement
Media Contact
Anthony DeLima, SentientX, 1 3056069888, [email protected], www.sentientx.com
SOURCE SentientX
Share this article