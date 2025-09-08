SentientX Launches to Rewire Consumer Products and Retail brands for the AI Era

SentientX™ is building the operating system for consumer futures. We blend the foresight of strategy, the innovation of AI, and the execution of proven operators to turn disruption into competitive advantage. Post this

At the core is the Time-Shift™ Model, which replaces static roadmaps with a dynamic system that fuses live signals into decisions and accelerates value creation across functional areas. AI Co-Creation Studios will bring executives and technologists together to prototype and scale new models, while outcome-based contracts tie SentientX's success directly to EBITDA, growth, and cost reduction.

From products to platforms

SentientX helps leaders evolve from products to platforms, unifying ERP, CRM, and commerce data, and embedding AI-driven workflows and automation to enable flawless execution, transparency, and trust.

"Generative AI is not an optimizer—it's a relationship engine," added DeLima. "We use it—together with predictive analytics and automation—to create intimacy at scale, deepen trust, and turn disruption into durable advantage."

Focus Areas

AI-Powered Growth & Customer Reinvention

Supply Chain & Operations Reinvention

Modern Finance & Enterprise Transformation

Workforce & Organization of the Future

Ecosystem & Alliance Enablement

