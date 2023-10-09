Sentinel Wealth Strategies Selects Affiliated Advisors for Next Growth Chapter

We are delighted to welcome Lisa to the Affiliated Advisors family. Sentinel Wealth is the type of female owned, entrepreneurial firm that is an ideal partner for us. Tweet this

"We are delighted to welcome Lisa to the Affiliated Advisors family," said President Rita Robbins. "Sentinel Wealth is the type of female owned, entrepreneurial firm that is an ideal partner for us. The business and practice management resources we have built will service Lisa's ambitions to grow her client base.

Affiliated Advisors provides a comprehensive suite of business management, compliance, technology, marketing, and investment advisory solutions and services, along with direct access to service professionals, skilled in helping advisors streamline their workflows. Additionally Affiliated Advisors is known for easy transitions, as well as succession planning resources and acquisition opportunities.

In the last three years, 33 advisors have joined Affiliated Advisors, bringing the total to nearly 100, and has expanded its geographic footprint to become a national firm. To learn more about the Affiliated Advisors' difference, visit http://www.AffiliatedAdvisors.com.

About Affiliated Advisors

Founded nearly 30 years ago by industry veteran, Rita Robbins, Affiliated Advisors is a team of experienced and innovative industry experts with a passion and mission to help solo advisors and emerging teams build the practices of their dreams through a dedicated service and support platform. Affiliated Advisors' award-winning suite of marketing, technology, compliance, service, financial planning, practice management and succession planning resources is helping nearly 100 financial advisors grow and better manage their advisory businesses.

Media Contact

Rita Robbins, Affiliated Advisors, (212) 695-5558, [email protected], www.affiliatedadvisors.com

SOURCE Affiliated Advisors