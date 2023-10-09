Sentinel Wealth Strategies Selects Affiliated Advisors for Next Growth Chapter

Indiana firm is leaving LPL to join Affiliated Advisors, an Osaic super OSJ as its growth partner
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founder of Sentinel Wealth Strategies, Lisa Murray is a veteran financial advisor with over 20 years' experience in working with pre-retirees and those already retired with specialized income and legacy planning needs. Located in Batesville, Indiana, Sentinel strives to serve clients through the financial planning process to develop meaningful relationships that span generations.
"As we were seeking a new partner for our next chapter of growth, Affiliated Advisors stood out due to their 'hands on' proactive approach to providing resources and expertise," said Murray, "We love their technology and responsiveness, which makes all the difference in today's more challenging and competitive environment. Additionally, as an advisor living in a rural area, it is fantastic to be part of the vibrant advisor community of Affiliated Advisors for networking, sharing best practices and finding new ways to enhance our business."
"We are delighted to welcome Lisa to the Affiliated Advisors family," said President Rita Robbins. "Sentinel Wealth is the type of female owned, entrepreneurial firm that is an ideal partner for us. The business and practice management resources we have built will service Lisa's ambitions to grow her client base.
Affiliated Advisors provides a comprehensive suite of business management, compliance, technology, marketing, and investment advisory solutions and services, along with direct access to service professionals, skilled in helping advisors streamline their workflows. Additionally Affiliated Advisors is known for easy transitions, as well as succession planning resources and acquisition opportunities.
In the last three years, 33 advisors have joined Affiliated Advisors, bringing the total to nearly 100, and has expanded its geographic footprint to become a national firm. To learn more about the Affiliated Advisors' difference, visit http://www.AffiliatedAdvisors.com.
About Affiliated Advisors
Founded nearly 30 years ago by industry veteran, Rita Robbins, Affiliated Advisors is a team of experienced and innovative industry experts with a passion and mission to help solo advisors and emerging teams build the practices of their dreams through a dedicated service and support platform. Affiliated Advisors' award-winning suite of marketing, technology, compliance, service, financial planning, practice management and succession planning resources is helping nearly 100 financial advisors grow and better manage their advisory businesses.
