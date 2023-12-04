Sentry Self Storage Management Reports Opening of Newest Location

Sentry Self Storage has opened a new self storage facility in North Boca Raton, offering 93,000 square feet of storage space with state-of-the-art security, climate-controlled units, and additional amenities.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sentry Self Storage, a leading provider of self-storage solutions, today announced the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art facility in North Boca Raton. The new facility offers 93,000 square feet of rentable storage space, as well as a variety of features and amenities designed to meet the needs of both residential and commercial customers.