Sentry Self Storage Management Reports Opening of Newest Location

Sentry Self Storage has opened a new self storage facility in North Boca Raton, offering 93,000 square feet of storage space with state-of-the-art security, climate-controlled units, and additional amenities.
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sentry Self Storage, a leading provider of self-storage solutions, today announced the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art facility in North Boca Raton. The new facility offers 93,000 square feet of rentable storage space, as well as a variety of features and amenities designed to meet the needs of both residential and commercial customers.
The new Sentry Self Storage facility is located at 7021 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton and is easily accessible from I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. The facility features a variety of storage unit sizes, including climate-controlled units, to meet the needs of a wide range of customers. The facility also features state-of-the-art security cameras and access systems, as well as a variety of amenities, such as a covered loading area, conference room for customer use, electric vehicle two station charging dock, packing supplies, and moving truck rentals.
The new Sentry Self Storage facility is now open for business. To learn more about the facility or to rent a storage unit, please visit sentryselfstorage.net or call (561) 823 - 5553.
About Sentry Self Storage
Sentry Self Storage Management was founded in 1997 to provide the self-storage industry with state-of-the-art, consumer friendly, secure, and convenient locations throughout the United States. We offer a full spectrum of services and a wealth of experience and knowledge to deliver maximum property results. Sentry has its finger on the pulse of the industry. For additional information, please visit us at www.sentry-selfstorage.com or call (954) 228-4611.
Media Contact
Scott McLaughlin, Sentry Self Storage Management, 1 954-228-4611, [email protected], www.Sentry-SelfStorage.com
SOURCE Sentry Self Storage Management
Share this article