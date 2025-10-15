Sentry Technology Solutions Named GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch

Being recognized alongside Florida's most dynamic second-stage companies is incredibly humbling. This is a testament to what happens when you focus on partnership over transactions and innovation over status quo. Post this

John Ohlwiler, Sentry's Founder and CEO, reflects on the recognition: "Being recognized alongside Florida's most dynamic second-stage companies is incredibly humbling. This recognition is a testament to what happens when you focus on partnership over transactions and innovation over status quo. Since founding Sentry in Orlando in 2014, we've been privileged to help growing businesses transform technology from a cost center into a competitive advantage. We're honored to be part of Florida's incredible second-stage business community."

Jeff Holder, Chairman of the GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Committee, added: "The selection process this year was incredibly challenging, which speaks volumes about the quality and resilience of Florida's second-stage businesses. These honorees represent a diverse array of industries, each demonstrating the innovative strategies and exceptional leadership necessary to thrive in a dynamic global marketplace. We're honored to shine a spotlight on these companies that are truly worth watching."

The 15th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch honorees are: Abyde, Advanced Hurricane Technology, Anuvision Technologies, Apellix, Arise Autism Center, AVI, Bambiz, BDA Systems Co, Bluewater Telecommunications, Inc., CLG Transportation, Climate First Bank, Coldest, Competitive Edge Partners & Consulting, LLC, DCE Productions, Dredging & Marine Consultants, LLC, EOLA Power, Face It Botox Bar, Florida PPE Services, Fox Equipment LLC, H&H Products, Ingenious Culinary Concepts, Insight Assurance, International College Counselors, Intrepid Networks, ITD Food Safety, JCQ Services, Jeff's Bagel Run, Jimerson Birr, Just for Kids Network, KCarlton International, LABTECH Environments by SDVOSB, LT Plumbing, MEDIGI, One Firefly, Providence Healthcare Services, PVS Studios, Remnant Construction, Rossen Law Firm, Sanibel Captiva Community Bank, Sentry Technology Solutions, Skyline Analytics, Solutions Group Accounting Firm, Source 1 Solutions, Inc., Touching Hearts at Home - Florida, Urban SDK, Veterans Metal, Vets2PM, LLC, Workscapes, Xgenex, and Zulay Kitchen.

Robert Newland, Chairman of GrowFL, praised the honorees: "These 50 outstanding companies are the very essence of Florida's economic engine. Their commitment to innovation and growth is not only accelerating their own success but also setting a new standard for entrepreneurial excellence across the Sunshine State. Their achievements inspire us all, and GrowFL is proud to be their partner in growth."

Collectively, these companies are driving significant economic growth across 17 different counties statewide. Regionally, the honorees include 16 from Central Florida, 10 from the Tampa Bay region, 9 from the Jacksonville area, 9 from South Florida, 5 from Southwest Florida, and 1 from the Gainesville area.

Attend the Awards Gala in February 2026

The 50 honorees will be officially celebrated at the 15th Annual GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch Awards Gala on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at Hard Rock Live, Universal CityWalk in Orlando.

Tickets for this signature event are on sale now at growfl.com/about-growfl-flctw/registration/.

Get Involved in GrowFL

GrowFL is Florida's only organization exclusively dedicated to supporting the growth of second-stage companies. CEOs, presidents, and business owners of qualifying second-stage companies can gain access to exclusive peer-to-peer forums, expert-led sessions, and a powerful network by becoming a GrowFL CEO Member. To learn more, visit growfl.com/services/ceo-member/.

About GrowFL:

GrowFL is Florida's premier organization dedicated to accelerating the success of second-stage companies. We equip these high-growth businesses (with at least 6 employees and $750,000 in revenue) with the tools and connections they need to overcome unique challenges and achieve their full potential. Through our diverse programs and proven methods, GrowFL empowers Florida's second-stage companies to drive economic prosperity throughout the state.

Website: https://www.growfl.com

About Sentry Technology Solutions:

Sentry empowers businesses and franchise groups with strategic technology leadership, combining managed IT, enterprise-grade cybersecurity, and AI-powered solutions with hands-on guidance. As a trusted technology partner, we help businesses scale securely, boost operational efficiency, and maintain seamless security and compliance across one or multiple locations—delivering the confidence business executives and franchise leaders need to thrive.

Website: https://www.sentryitsolutions.com

Media Contact

Jason Lee, Sentry Technology Solutions, 1 3522416238 3002, [email protected], https://sentrytechsolutions.com/

