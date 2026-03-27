Sentry Technology Solutions Named GTIA IT Service Provider of the Year

A lot of companies in this industry will fix what's broken and call it a day, we're not interested in just being the company you call when things go wrong. We want to be the partner that makes sure the right things go right — and that your technology is actively helping you compete, grow, and win. Post this

"This recognition means a great deal to us — not because of what it says about Sentry, but because of what it says about our clients," said John Ohlwiler, Founder and CEO of Sentry Technology Solutions. "Every business we serve trusted us to be their guide through some of the most important technology decisions they'll ever make. This award belongs to them as much as it belongs to our team."

Since its founding in 2014, Sentry Technology Solutions has grown from a local Orlando IT provider into a nationally recognized technology partner, currently serving clients across 30 states. The company's approach centers on its proprietary Technology Maturity Model (TMM) — a four-stage framework that guides organizations from foundational IT operations through cybersecurity, systems integration, and ultimately advanced AI and automation implementation.

That structured, strategic approach is what separates Sentry from transactional IT vendors — and what the GTIA award was designed to recognize.

"A lot of companies in this industry will fix what's broken and call it a day," Ohlwiler added. "We're not interested in just being the company you call when things go wrong. We want to be the partner that makes sure the right things go right — and that your technology is actively helping you compete, grow, and win."

Sentry's client portfolio spans small and mid-market businesses, franchise systems, nonprofit organizations, and companies navigating mergers and acquisitions — all segments where technology complexity tends to outpace internal capacity. The firm is also a member of the International Franchise Association (IFA) and holds recognition as an Inc. 5000 honoree, a CRN Next-Gen Solutions Provider, and a GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch recipient.

The GTIA Service Provider of the Year award adds another chapter to what has been a period of sustained recognition — validation that the market is hungry for something the IT industry has historically undersupplied: genuine partnership.

About Sentry Technology Solutions

Sentry Technology Solutions empowers businesses and franchise groups with strategic technology leadership, combining managed IT, enterprise-grade cybersecurity, compliance management, and AI-powered solutions with hands-on guidance. Based in Orlando, Florida and serving clients nationwide, Sentry helps organizations scale securely, boost operational efficiency, and transform technology from a cost center into a competitive advantage. Learn more at sentryitsolutions.com.

Trusted. Secure. Connected.

About the Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA)

The Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA) is the only vendor-neutral, 501(c)(6) nonprofit membership community connecting and representing the worldwide IT channel. Formerly known as the CompTIA Community, GTIA continues the mission of service to the IT industry following the separation of CompTIA's membership association in 2025. The association sets industry standards that enable companies to build sustainable, secure, and profitable businesses in an ever-changing technology landscape, and internationally represents hundreds of thousands of professionals from more than 2,400 ITSPs, vendors, distributors, and other companies serving the IT channel. For more information, visit gtia.org.

Media Contact

Jason Lee, Sentry Technology Solutions, 1 3522416238 3002, [email protected], https://sentrytechsolutions.com/

SOURCE Sentry Technology Solutions