Sentry Technology Solutions Ranks No. 857 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Sentry's 492.81% growth over three years shows that businesses are hungry for true technology partnership. This growth isn't just about our success; it's about the success of every single one of our clients who chose to invest in strategic technology transformation. Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, Sentry's CEO John Ohlwiler and Director of Sales and Marketing Jason Lee will be in attendance.

Strategic Growth Through Partnership Excellence

Founded in 2014, Sentry Technology Solutions has grown from a local Orlando IT provider to a nationally recognized technology partner serving clients across 28 states and growing. What sets Sentry apart isn't just rapid growth—it's the company's unique approach to technology transformation through their proprietary Technology Maturity Model.

"While others were selling technology solutions, we were building lasting partnerships," explains Ohlwiler. " Our clients don't just get IT support; they get a strategic guide who understands both the technical complexities and human challenges of business technology and strives to drive business outcomes. It's so much more than what has been thought of in the past as IT Services, It is more like a business partner. "

Ohlwiler notes that Sentry's growth has been driven by staying ahead of technology trends: "We're one of the few IT providers in Orlando doing full custom AI implementations. While many companies are still trying to figure out what AI means for their business, we're already helping our clients transform their operations with real, measurable AI solutions."

The company's success stems from addressing a critical market gap: the need for enterprise-grade technology capabilities scaled to a SMB and Midmarket companies with the personal attention and strategic guidance that growing businesses require. Sentry's comprehensive approach helps clients advance from basic IT operations to cutting-edge AI implementation and automation, while maintaining robust cybersecurity and compliance standards throughout their technology journey. As a member of the International Franchise Association (IFA), Sentry has also developed specialized expertise in serving franchise brands and multi-location businesses, that require standardized, scalable technology solutions.

"Technology doesn't have to be an overwhelming cost center" adds Ohlwiler, "Our job is making sure our clients never have to choose between 'Is my laptop going to print today?' and 'How do we implement AI to get real business value' We partner with them for both, so they can focus on what they do best—growing their business."

Looking ahead, Sentry Technology Solutions continues expanding its national footprint while maintaining the personal, strategic approach that has fueled its Inc. 5000 recognition.

For more information about Sentry Technology Solutions and their Technology Maturity Model approach, visit sentrytechsolutions.com.

Inc. Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Sentry Technology Solutions

Sentry Technology Solutions serves as a trusted technology guide for growth-focused businesses, delivering enterprise-grade IT, cybersecurity, compliance management, and innovative technology solutions like AI and Automation. Based in Orlando, Florida, with clients nationwide, Sentry transforms technology from a cost center into a competitive advantage through their comprehensive four-stage Technology Maturity Model. The company specializes in serving second stage businesses, franchise groups, M&A transactions, and businesses seeking strategic technology partnership rather than transactional IT services. Learn more at sentrytechsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Jason Lee, Sentry Technology Solutions, 1 3522416238 3002, [email protected], https://sentrytechsolutions.com/

SOURCE Sentry Technology Solutions