SentrySciences ParticleSentryAI Receives 2023 Pharma Innovation Award

SentrySciences is proud to announce that our software product, ParticleSentryAI is a recipient of the 2023 Pharma Innovation Award.

LONGMONT, Colo., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pharma Innovation Awards are an annual celebration of new technologies and services that help advance product quality, risk reduction and manufacturing efficiency. The awards seek to highlight companies who listen to the needs of the market and their customers, and as a result, have distinguished themselves as leaders in pharma equipment and technology. The awards will be showcased in Pharma Manufacturing's November issue.

ParticleSentryAI software brings AI and subvisible particle imaging technologies together to provide a foundation for protein aggregate control strategies in the development and manufacture of biologic drugs. Images from subvisible particle imaging platforms like flow-imaging microscopy, microfluidic imaging and backgrounded membrane imaging have supported these control strategies, but the images are historically underutilized because of the large data sets and human inability to interpret the embedded features. ParticleSentryAI leverages morphological and textural features encoded in each image to understand the causes of aggregation and deliver actionable data to limit their impact. Images are analyzed using deep machine learning and a fingerprint characterizes the drug in normal and stressed conditions. Embedded statistical processes demonstrate changes in the mode of the fingerprint when compared against other samples or tests. Comparisons can be applied to confirm batch-to-batch consistency, before and after results at critical processes and many other applications.

This software enables a paradigm shift in image analysis and interpretation for pharma manufacturers because protein aggregation impacts drug efficacy and immunogenicity. Numerous studies demonstrate ParticleSentryAI software can rapidly detect changes in the aggregation caused by stressors not easily distinguished by a human. Historic methods require SME assumptions and interpretations to construct libraries of similar characteristics, but such analysis is qualitative. The sheer size of the image files, often > 40k images, limits quantitative analysis by a human. Further, such approaches are unable to identify new outlier conditions. The statistical analysis provided by ParticleSentryAI delivers tools to easily identify shifts in the heterogeneous population of subvisible particles in a sample and enables rapid root cause analysis to identify sources of a statistically significant shift in population.

"We are honored to have been selected for this award. Deep machine learning, and specifically ParticleSentryAI, deliver quantitative solutions that will pave the way for Process Analytical Technology (PAT) in biologics manufacturing. It is exciting to be on the forefront of leveraging the new revolution in AI to impact improvements in drug quality and efficacy." said Glenn Brandon, CEO of SentrySciences.

