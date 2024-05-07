SentrySciences Signs Collaboration Agreement with Coriolis Pharma

SentrySciences proudly announces a recent collaboration agreement with Coriolis Pharma. Within the scope of a pilot phase, Coriolis will act as the exclusive service provider for SentrySciences' ParticleSentryAI software analysis services in Europe.

LONGMONT, Colo., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ParticleSentryAI software employs deep machine learning to analyze images of subvisible particles in biopharmaceutical products and provides actionable data and insight during formulation development, scale-up, manufacturing and technology transfer. Historically, subvisible particle images from platforms like flow imaging microscopy and microfluidic imaging have been underutilized because the morphological representations of the particles were not readily accessible and easily comparable. ParticleSentryAI software leverages the morphological and textural features encoded in the images to assist in determining the causes of protein aggregation and delivers actionable data to limit their impact. The software delivers a fingerprint that characterizes the particle populations. Embedded statistical processes demonstrate changes in the fingerprint when compared against other samples. Comparisons can be applied to confirm batch-to-batch consistency, before and after results at critical processes and many other applications in biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing.

Coriolis Pharma is a globally operating contract research and development organization (CRDO) with significant expertise in formulation research and development, (GMP) analytical services, and manufacturing support for innovative high-value biologics. The analytical offering includes particle identification and characterization services for clients in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Coriolis considers this collaboration agreement as an excellent opportunity to advance its efforts to integrate innovative digital formulation approaches and to complement its own particle analysis offering with an AI-based service. Coriolis will benefit from upcoming new features of ParticleSentryAI software, while SentrySciences continue to drive the development of this new technology.

"Coriolis is a world-class analytical service organization. Our collaboration provides a local solution for European customers interested in understanding how ParticleSentryAI software can improve their aggregate control strategy. Coriolis was one of the first companies to see the value of image analysis with deep machine learning and has been instrumental in understanding the technology. Their feedback has helped to shape our software development efforts." said Glenn Brandon, CEO of SentrySciences.

Dr. Tim Menzen, Chief Technology Officer at Coriolis agrees that "After the fingerprinting approach was presented in several scientific publications, including those we have published together with SentrySciences, I am excited that Coriolis is now able to use ParticleSentryAI software, and explore the added value of morphological embeddings in particle images together with our clients in the context of biopharmaceutical drug product development."

Sandy Hutchison, SentrySciences, 1 720-340-4752, [email protected], www.sentrysci.com

