Senturus Named a Microsoft Certified Solutions Partner for Data & AI

Microsoft's holistic approach to the analytics space is revolutionary. We are proud to partner with Microsoft to fundamentally change how clients leverage data-driven insights.

Senturus has been a Microsoft Silver Partner since 2020 and has worked extensively in the Microsoft BI stack since its founding in 2001. Over the years, Senturus has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in BI, consistently delivering insights and efficiencies to the Fortune 500. Now, as a Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure), Senturus further extends its Microsoft analytics expertise to the forefront of digital transformation.

Becoming a Solutions Partner for Data & AI requires proficiency in areas including business intelligence, data warehouse migrations to Azure, building and modernizing AI, hybrid cloud environments, and system migration expertise. Senturus specializes in hybrid cloud solutions and has extensive experience in cross-platform data migrations, most notably Cognos to Power BI.

"Implementing a modern BI strategy will require transitioning from traditional systems. It also requires new ways of thinking about BI, including cloud cost management," continued Depoian. "The Microsoft Cloud platform is at the forefront of this transformation, and Senturus is uniquely positioned to help organizations navigate these challenges. We look forward to the many rewarding opportunities this partnership will bring."

About Senturus

Established in 2001, Senturus is a full-service data analytics consulting firm helping organizations unlock the full potential of their data and AI. They deliver pragmatic, scalable AI and BI solutions that drive immediate value and long-term success. With deep expertise across the data estate, Senturus bridges business and IT to modernize analytics and enable high-performance, self-service decision-making. Learn more at www.senturus.com.

Media Contact

Keith Knowles, Senturus, Inc., 1 720.663.8956, [email protected], https://senturus.com/

SOURCE Senturus, Inc.