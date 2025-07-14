SEO and Digital Marketing Firm CSP Agency Appoints Jesse Farley as Chief Strategy Officer to Drive National Growth

"Jesse brings deep technical knowledge and a business-focused mindset that will strengthen our position as a best-in-class SEO and digital marketing agency." – Chris Rodgers, Founder and CEO Post this

"Jesse brings a combination of deep technical knowledge, a business-focused mindset, and a strong understanding of what drives results for emerging brands and enterprise clients," said Chris Rodgers, founder and CEO of CSP Agency. "His leadership will strengthen our position as a best-in-class SEO and digital marketing agency while helping to expand our national footprint."

Farley joins CSP Agency with more than 24 years of experience across both agency and client-side roles. He is recognized for his expertise in SEO strategy, content hub development, user experience optimization, and digital performance marketing. His work has guided growth for companies ranging from startups to Fortune 100 brands, including Rakuten, Cabela's and Little Tikes.

Founded 12 years ago, CSP Agency has built a reputation as a trusted digital partner for business-to-business, direct-to-consumer, e-commerce, and enterprise clients alike. The agency emphasizes measurable results, strategic innovation, and personalized client service. Farley's appointment reflects CSP's commitment to advancing its leadership in the ever-evolving marketing landscape.

"CSP's values align with my passion for strategic clarity and human-first digital experiences," said Farley. "It's an honor to lead strategy for an agency that delivers real business impact through smart, scalable solutions."

About CSP Agency

CSP Agency is a boutique SEO and digital marketing agency delivering tailored, results-driven solutions to companies nationwide—from startups to global brands. The agency integrates a human-first approach with data-backed methodologies to drive measurable growth. CSP's services include SEO strategy, content creation, paid media, and digital performance consulting. It's known for its relentless pursuit of excellence, client-centric approach, and proven track record of impact in today's dynamic digital landscape.

