SEO and Website Development Company, WebSiteText, Announces Expansion of Press Release Writing Services

Since March of 2003, Murphy has been running WebSiteText when a risky choice to leave the security of Corporate America resulted in the big step of offering online writing and website development services. Coupled with 20 years of BBB Accreditation, WebSiteText has already provided numerous domestic and international clients with press releases that yield amazing results.

Notwithstanding Google's punitive updates--from 2005's Jagger and 2015's Mobilegeddon to 2021's Page Experience, Local Search, and 2022's Blog & Helpful Content--WebSiteText has withstood the SEO madness, transitioning all HTML websites to WordPress for a "responsive" experience, and regularly keeping clients compliant, writing and publishing press releases all the while to ensure the public is informed of noteworthy updates.

All work is done at the best home offices money can buy. With credentialed staff members who can set their own hours, brilliant writing evolves in a calm setting, and proven results are regularly demonstrated.

Some of the firms' clients include but are not limited to:

WebSiteText, LLC is a Limited Liability Corporation headed by Lulu Murphy who holds a master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania, a master's degree from Carnegie Mellon University, and a bachelor's degree from Temple University. The company is comprised of talented writers, proofreaders, graphic designers, and foreign language translators. The company's goal is to provide exceptional, comprehensive writing services and website expertise so you can spend your time doing what you really want without having to pay exorbitant fees for search engine optimization.

