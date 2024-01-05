SEO Expert Daniel Foley Carter Predicts Bigger Focus on Users in 2024 [DesignRush Spotlight]

Daniel Foley Carter shared his thoughts on SEO changes in 2024, predicting an even bigger AI and machine learning impact that will result in a transition from traditional to brand new SEO.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a track record of over 20 years in the search engine optimization field, SEO expert Daniel Foley Carter predicts the user experience will play an even bigger role in SEO in 2024 onwards.

Speaking in the 27th edition of DesignRush Podcast, Daniel believes that AI and machine learning will play a big role in assessing user behavior. If user engagement is high, for example, it will override more traditional SEO metrics, like keyword placement or content clustering. "Machine learning can analyze this behavioral data at scale, identifying what content meets user needs," says Daniel.

"Machine learning and AI are becoming so advanced that they can interpret and understand web pages with less direct input from SEOs. This transition, from traditional to modern SEO, will likely "reduce the need for traditional techniques."

Highlights of our interview with Daniel Foley Carter include:

SEO will see a shift from traditional optimization towards user experience in 2024.

AI and machine learning will have an even bigger impact on SEO strategies.

Communication preferences will become even greater among generations, influencing SEO strategies.

SEO professionals should not take declines at face value but instead understand the broader context of SERP changes.

Technical SEO is evolving with advancements in web development and AI technologies.

Check out the full episode on YouTube and Spotify:

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a media platform and a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

Notes for Editors:

If you'd like to feature DesignRush interviews, please include a linked credit to https://spotlight.designrush.com/ as the source

We would also love to hear from you. Contact us at [email protected] with your feedback or discuss other topics that suit your needs.

Media Contact

Andrej Vidovic, DesignRush, 3053701017, [email protected], https://www.designrush.com/

Twitter

SOURCE DesignRush