Seosamba Launches Stripe-Ready, Hardware-Free Point-Of-Sale App To Unify In-Person And Online Sales, Free Until 2027

Gone for Good, a multi-store thrift store franchise across Colorado, was among the early adopters of SeoSamba's Point of Sale—helping modernize and streamline their retail store operations and online thrift website.

Reid Husmer, CEO, Gone For Good commented ""For a growing franchise, we needed a POS that was easy to roll out, simple for store teams to use, and effective at driving local customers. SeoSamba POS delivers all of that—from AI-assisted product listings to Google integration—backed by responsive support you can actually rely on."

What makes SeoSamba POS unique?

One platform for POS, e-commerce, and CRM—on mobile or web. Simplify your business and cut costs.

No hardware required—use your iPhone, Android device, or tablet and leave legacy registers behind. Accept payments with tap-to-pay, connect a printer for receipts or a Stripe card reader, and process hundreds of card types. Use the integrated barcode scanner to add products to your inventory and quickly check out customers in point-of-sale mode.

Nimble and event-ready — Quick Sale mode lets you process instant, ad-hoc transactions without a product catalog, perfect for pop-ups, events, or on-the-go sales.

Save hours of manual work with AI-generated product descriptions and pricing assistance, in-app barcode scanning, and instant product creation with real-time inventory sync across your website and POS.

Built-in marketing power, automatically request customer reviews via SMS or email to boost online reputation, send email and text campaigns, post to social networks and more.

Multi-store and online store management — sync sales, inventory, shipping, and customer accounts across all locations in real time. Includes gift cards, coupons, free shipping options, and cross-location fulfillment—sell in one location and have items ready for pickup at another.

Absolutely Free until 2027 (1% after), use SeoSamba's POS free with your open-source SeoToaster Web store, hosted on your server (or $25 a month only with cloud hosting after free 14 days trial) - standard Stripe fees apply.

About SeoSamba

SeoSamba is a powerful Marketing & Sales Automation Solution built on its Marketing Operating System (MOS) and All-in-One Open Source Business Suite SeoToaster.

SeoSamba's MOS centralizes Review & Listing Management, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, SEO and PPC Reporting, Lead Tracking, and more, including Blogging and Centralized SEO execution for WordPress and SeoToaster Websites. It's ideal for small businesses, and multi-location brands.

Marketed as SeoSamba CRM and SeoSamba POS, these components are part of SeoToaster's All-in-One Open Source Business Suite, a platform available on-premises or in the Cloud. It combines an open-source CMS, Shopping Cart, Blog, POS, ERP, and CRM in one solution.

SeoSamba's solutions can be private-labeled by agencies and solution providers.

