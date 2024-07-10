Sephora Selects VanTrust to Develop Project at Avon Landings Commerce Park

"Avon Landings is a 119-acre master-planned Park with a prime location, near Indianapolis, a dynamic market we continue to invest in. We are pleased that Sephora, one of the best-known retail brands in the world, has chosen to locate its distribution center here." Post this

Avon Landings Commerce Park is located on Ronald Reagan Parkway in the Town of Avon, IN. Development of the Park was planned in two phases. Two years ago, VanTrust acquired 58 acres on a former regional airport, and broke ground on the first of three speculative buildings scheduled for Phase I. Building 1, totaling 332,000 square feet, has been completed. Development of sites for Buildings 2 and 3 will offer approximately 400,000 square feet when completed. VanTrust subsequently acquired an additional 61 acres for Phase 2 of the project. The Sephora building is taking all of the Phase 2 site.

"Sephora is proud to be able to grow our network of distribution centers to continue to elevate our consumer experience. A multi-state search culminated in selection of Avon Landings Commerce Park as the ideal site for our Midwest distribution center," said Joe Zarzycki, VP of Planning & Engineering for Sephora. "Its proximity to a large metropolitan area and transportation hubs will provide direct access to our customers throughout the country. We look forward to the completion of the project and appreciate our continued relationship with VanTrust."

Ryan Cannon, town manager for the Town of Avon, noted, "We were very pleased to partner with VanTrust in the creation of Avon Landings Commerce Park, and are thrilled to welcome a nationally recognized company like Sephora to the area. This project aligns with our focus of attracting companies to our region that will not only provide jobs but will also help to stimulate the local economy."

The general contractor for the project is Pepper Construction. MacGregor Architects is the architect, with American Structurepoint designated as the civil engineer. Brokers representing Sephora were Toby Mink and Andrew Morris of CBRE.

