Sepsis Alliance Applauds Reintroduction of Lulu's Law in Advance of Pediatric Sepsis Week

The bipartisan bill, named for a four-year-old who was lost to sepsis, will enable the U.S. to tackle a condition that takes the lives of nearly 20 children each day.

WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A bill named in memory of four-year-old Ana Lucía "Lulu" Haynes, who passed away from sepsis in 2014, has been reintroduced in the House of Representatives. It arrives ahead of next week's Pediatric Sepsis Week observance, which provides an annual opportunity to raise awareness of the symptoms of sepsis in children and honor the 75,000 children who, like Lulu, develop sepsis in the U.S. each year. The Sepsis Harm and Cost Reduction Act, or Lulu's Law, develops a U.S. strategy for responding to sepsis and launches a program of state-based information repositories to improve sepsis diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes. This will help to answer the many unanswered questions about this condition, improve our ability to diagnose and treat it, and organize the country's strategy for solving sepsis. The legislation is championed by Sepsis Alliance, the nation's first and leading sepsis organization, and jointly sponsored by Representative Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ-11), who represents Lulu's district, and Representative Larry Bucshon, M.D. (R-IN-08).

Sepsis, the body's overwhelming and life-threatening response to infection, affects 1.7 million people in the U.S. each year, taking the lives of over 350,000 adults and nearly 7,000 children. Like heart attack or stroke, sepsis is a medical emergency that requires rapid diagnosis and treatment. Patients can experience tissue damage, organ failure, and death. Sepsis is the number one cause of death and cost of care ($62 billion annually) in U.S. hospitals. Many sepsis survivors are left with debilitating and costly after-effects, which can include amputations and post-sepsis syndrome.

According to Sepsis Alliance, children, particularly those under five, can be especially susceptible to developing sepsis. Pediatric sepsis symptoms can include feeling abnormally cold to touch; mottled, bluish, or very pale skin; a rash that does not fade when pressed; very fast breathing; convulsions; and lethargy. Families can learn more and download vital information by visiting PediatricSepsisWeek.org.

"We're losing nearly 20 children each day in the U.S. to sepsis—and one in three who do survive are left with long-term complications," said Thomas Heymann, President and CEO of Sepsis Alliance. "That's why, this Pediatric Sepsis Week, it is so heartening to see the reintroduction of Lulu's Law, a serious effort to tackle the enormous national burden of sepsis. Sepsis Alliance applauds and sincerely thanks Representative Sherrill and Representative Bucshon for their leadership on this vital bill."

In Representative Bucshon's state of Indiana, Josslyn's Law—named for an 18-month-old who was lost to sepsis—has made significant improvements in sepsis care statewide. Now, Dr. Bucshon is sponsoring a national bill. "Sepsis is a critical health condition affecting patients and families across Indiana and the nation, and Congress must support those who are developing a strategy to combat it," Dr. Bucshon said. "As a physician, it is my hope and belief that Lulu's Law will help providers, researchers, innovators, and ultimately patients by providing a better understanding of sepsis and what is needed for treatment and prevention."

"New Jersey has the third highest sepsis mortality rate in the United States—and to better aid families facing this diagnosis, and ultimately save lives, we need to invest in sepsis research and treatment," said Representative Sherrill. "As we recognize Pediatric Sepsis Week, I'm taking action by introducing Lulu's Law, a bipartisan and critical piece of legislation—named for a young girl from New Jersey who tragically passed in 2014 from sepsis—to win the fight against this 'hidden killer.'"

"Lulu had a big, bright, exuberant personality," said Lukas Haynes, Lulu's father and Sepsis Alliance Board of Directors member. "She was also a helper in the classroom and had an eye for those who needed assistance. Her confident, generous spirit is what inspires us to educate and advance this vital national initiative to save lives, especially those of children."

For more information on Lulu's Law and sepsis, please visit Sepsis.org.

