Sepsis Alliance Expands Educational Reach with New ACCME Accreditation to Offer CME Credits

Sepsis is a life-threatening emergency that happens when your body's response to an infection damages vital organs and, often, causes death. It is the number one cost of hospitalization in the U.S., affecting 1.7 million adults each year and killing 350,000. Additionally, over 6,800 children die from sepsis each year in the U.S. Every hour that treatment is delayed can increase the risk of death by 4-9%, which is why education for healthcare professionals on quick diagnosis and treatment is vital to saving lives.

Since its inception, Sepsis Alliance Institute has become an essential hub for provider education, serving over 60,000 learners with accessible, evidence-based content. The ability to offer CME for many physicians, physician assistants, pharmacists, psychologists, and more expands the reach of this life-saving content.

"Receiving ACCME accreditation is a game-changer," said Thomas Heymann, Sepsis Alliance President and CEO. "It means that even more healthcare professionals across the continuum can earn continuing education credits to stay current in sepsis diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. It also means patients will have a more sepsis-ready healthcare system, so more lives and limbs are saved from sepsis."

"I've seen firsthand how timely, evidence-based education is critical for improving sepsis outcomes. ACCME accreditation enables Sepsis Alliance to reach even more clinicians across disciplines, ensuring they have the knowledge and tools needed to recognize and treat sepsis early. This milestone is not just an institutional achievement; it's a meaningful step forward in saving lives," said Steven Simpson, MD, Board Chair of Sepsis Alliance and Professor of Medicine at the University of Kansas in the Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine.

Sepsis Alliance Summit, timed to coincide with Sepsis Awareness Month in September, will be the first CME-accredited event offered by Sepsis Alliance Institute. Now in its sixth year, Sepsis Alliance Summit is Sepsis Alliance's premier educational event, offering two days of insightful presentations from top subject matter experts across the sepsis landscape. Learn more and register for free at SepsisSummit.org.

For more information on Sepsis Alliance Institute, please visit SepsisInstitute.org.

To find CME courses offered by Sepsis Alliance Institute and find information for claiming CME credits, please visit SepsisCME.org.

Learn more about sepsis and Sepsis Alliance at Sepsis.org.

ABOUT SEPSIS ALLIANCE

Sepsis Alliance, a leading patient advocacy organization, is saving lives and reducing suffering by improving sepsis awareness and care. Through Sepsis.org, Sepsis Alliance Institute, Sepsis Alliance Voices, and Sepsis Alliance Connect, Sepsis Alliance is providing healthcare professionals, the general public, and those touched by sepsis with the education, support, and advocacy to save lives and limbs. Sepsis Alliance is enacting and influencing positive change for the 1.7 million people diagnosed with sepsis each year including the 350,000 adults and 6,800 children who die in the U.S. Infection prevention is sepsis prevention™. For more information on Sepsis Alliance, a GuideStar Platinum Rated and Charity Navigator Four-Star rated 501(c)3 charity, visit Sepsis.org.

