Sepsis Alliance Survey Reveals Gaps in Antimicrobial Resistance Training Among Registered Nurses

Antimicrobial resistance is considered to be a dangerous and growing problem - what kind of training do registered nurses receive on this terrifying threat?

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A recent survey conducted by Sepsis Alliance, the nation's first and leading sepsis organization, highlights significant gaps in education and training regarding antimicrobial resistance (AMR) among Registered Nurses (RNs). The research aimed to understand RNs' training on sepsis and AMR, their perceptions of AMR, and the performance of their facilities in addressing these critical issues. The survey, conducted by Radius on behalf of Sepsis Alliance, surveyed 154 RNs in the U.S. (78 inpatient/acute care RNs and 76 outpatient RNs).

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when specific strains of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites adapt in order to avoid the antimicrobials designed to treat them. These drug-resistant germs, also known as superbugs, are currently putting millions of people at risk of developing life-threatening, untreatable infections. AMR challenges the treatment of sepsis as well. Sepsis is a life-threatening emergency that happens when your body's response to an infection damages vital organs and often causes death. As more germs become resistant to antimicrobial medicines used to treat infection, more people are at risk for developing sepsis. Healthcare professionals understanding AMR and sepsis, and how to quickly assess and treat these conditions, is vital to saving lives.

The findings reveal that while nearly all (92%) registered nurses received some training on sepsis during nursing school, only two in three reported receiving training on AMR. Furthermore, AMR and sepsis training were often integrated into other classes, with only 13% of RNs having taken a dedicated sepsis course and a mere 9% having taken a class focused solely on AMR.

The survey indicates a pressing need for improved educational efforts, as more than 40% of RNs feel that current training on both sepsis and AMR is inadequate. On average, in the past two years, RNs have completed only 4.9 hours of continuing nursing education with a sepsis focus and 3.1 hours of continuing nursing education with an AMR focus, with inpatient/acute care RNs receiving more continuing education training on sepsis than their outpatient counterparts (6.3 hours vs. 3.5 hours).

Despite the availability of continuing education offered by disease-specific non-profits, like Sepsis Alliance, less than one-third of RNs utilize these resources.

"Sepsis Alliance Institute was designed as a free resource for healthcare professionals to access continuing education on sepsis across the continuum of care," said Thomas Heymann, Sepsis Alliance President and CEO. "We launched this offering in 2018 and are committed to providing quality learning opportunities for our healthcare professionals, knowing that more sepsis-specific and AMR-specific learning opportunities can mean the difference between life and death."

The survey also found that nearly all RNs recognize AMR as a significant and worsening problem, with 78% labeling it a major concern. This is in line with previous surveys heralded by Sepsis Alliance, such as The Healthcare C-Suite AMR Market Report in 2023 that found 90% of healthcare C-suite executives see AMR as threatening to society and 88% believe the AMR problem is getting worse.

RNs view the responsibility of addressing AMR as a collective effort, identifying various stakeholders as accountable. When asked who is very/somewhat responsible for solving AMR, 92% of RNs identified doctors and healthcare professionals, 84% identified drug and pharmaceutical companies, 78% identified themselves (personally, not professionally), 77% identified government entities, 67% identified the agriculture industry, and 64% identified non-governmental organizations.

When asked to rate their own facilities, only 13% of registered nurses rated their facility's performance in managing AMR as excellent (an "A" grade), while 10% rated it poorly (a "D" grade or lower). Alarmingly, only 40% of facilities have implemented an Antimicrobial Stewardship Program (ASP), underscoring the urgent need for enhanced training and resources in the fight against AMR.

This Sepsis Alliance survey highlights the urgent need for enhanced training and resources for registered nurses to effectively address the challenges posed by AMR and sepsis. Sepsis Alliance Institute, as well as other condition-specific nonprofits, can help fill gaps in specialized training to improve overall understanding and competency of AMR and sepsis treatment. As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, RNs must receive the education and support necessary to combat these pressing public health threats, to save lives and limbs.

Click here to access the full survey report.

Funding for the survey was provided by an independent medical grant from Pfizer.

