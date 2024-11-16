Sepsis Alliance Welcomes WNBA Player Tiffany Mitchell as a Sepsis Alliance Ambassador

"Tiffany's dedication to raising awareness about sepsis aligns perfectly with our mission to save lives and reduce suffering from sepsis. With Tiffany's support, we can reach even more people and make a significant impact in the fight against this devastating condition."

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sepsis Alliance, the nation's first and leading sepsis organization, is thrilled to announce the addition of WNBA player and sepsis survivor Tiffany Mitchell as a Sepsis Alliance Ambassador. Mitchell, known for her exceptional skills on the basketball court, will now utilize her influential platform to raise awareness about sepsis, a life-threatening condition that affects millions of people worldwide.

As a sepsis survivor herself, Mitchell understands the importance of early detection and treatment. Her personal experience with sepsis has fueled her passion to educate others about the signs and symptoms, ultimately saving lives. Through her partnership with Sepsis Alliance, Mitchell aims to empower individuals to recognize the warning signs and seek immediate medical attention.

"We are honored to have Tiffany Mitchell join us as our first Sepsis Alliance Ambassador," said Thomas Heymann, President and CEO of Sepsis Alliance. "Her dedication to raising awareness about sepsis aligns perfectly with our mission to save lives and reduce suffering from sepsis. With Tiffany's support, we can reach even more people and make a significant impact in the fight against this devastating condition."

Sepsis is a life-threatening response to infection that can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death if not treated promptly. It affects over 49 million people worldwide each year, with more than 11 million sepsis-related deaths reported annually. Despite its prevalence, sepsis remains widely misunderstood, emphasizing the urgent need for education and awareness.

As a Sepsis Alliance Ambassador, Mitchell will participate in various initiatives, including public speaking engagements, media interviews, and social media campaigns. Her powerful voice and personal story will undoubtedly resonate with individuals across the globe, inspiring them to take action and learn more about sepsis.

"My goal for partnering with Sepsis Alliance is to be able to shed light on the importance of people taking control of their health," said Tiffany Mitchell. "My personal experience with sepsis has pushed me towards wanting to educate people more on this life-threatening infection and to be aware of the signs and symptoms."

"I got to the hospital with just enough time before things could have taken a turn for the worse," said Mitchell on her sepsis experience. "On July 17, 2024, I went to the hospital for an appendectomy and days later felt extremely sick. This included a very high fever, lightheadedness, nausea, night sweats, and difficulty breathing. As an athlete, I'm used to pushing through uncomfortable things, but after experiencing these symptoms, I knew something more was wrong. My goal with this partnership is to inform and educate people on the importance of early detection because someone as healthy as a professional athlete was still severely affected by this life-threatening illness."

Mitchell plays for the Connecticut Sun and is also the founder of SPIN Haven Foundation, a nonprofit based in Charlotte, North Carolina that provides support and resources for single parents.

Sepsis Alliance is excited to welcome Tiffany Mitchell as a Sepsis Alliance Ambassador and looks forward to the positive impact she will make in the fight against sepsis. To learn more about sepsis and how you can get involved, visit Sepsis.org.

Sepsis Alliance, a leading patient advocacy organization, is saving lives and reducing suffering by improving sepsis awareness and care. Through Sepsis.org, Sepsis Alliance Institute, Sepsis Alliance Voices, and Sepsis Alliance Connect, Sepsis Alliance is providing healthcare professionals, the general public, and those touched by sepsis with the education, support, and advocacy to save lives and limbs. Sepsis Alliance is enacting and influencing positive change for the 1.7 million people diagnosed with sepsis each year including the 350,000 adults and 6,800 children who die in the U.S. Infection prevention is sepsis prevention™. For more information on Sepsis Alliance, a GuideStar Platinum Rated and Charity Navigator Four-Star rated 501(c)3 charity, visit Sepsis.org.

