Sepsis Awareness Reaches 69%, While Misconceptions About Sepsis and Infections Exist

U.S. adults are lacking knowledge about infection and sepsis prevention
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sepsis Alliance's annual awareness survey found that 69% of U.S. adults are aware of the term "sepsis," up significantly from 63% in 2023. Sepsis Alliance has implemented awareness-raising campaigns since our founding in 2007, prioritizing Spanish-language materials and outreach to underserved communities in the last several years. The survey also revealed striking misconceptions about infections and sepsis - most people (77%) do not believe or do not know the flu can progress to sepsis, or haven't heard the term "sepsis." Similarly, 82% do not believe or do not know that vaccines can prevent someone from getting sepsis.
Sepsis, the body's overwhelming and life-threatening response to infection, affects an estimated 49 million people worldwide each year. Sepsis can result from any type of infection, including bacterial, fungal, parasitic, and viral infections, such as the flu. More than 1.7 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with sepsis each year and 350,000 of those adults die. Sepsis also takes the lives of 6,800 children each year in the U.S. Sepsis Alliance, the nation's first and leading sepsis organization, strives to save lives and reduce suffering by educating the public and leading an alliance of patients, healthcare professionals, and partners committed to preventing and curing sepsis.
The annual awareness survey, conducted by YouGov Plc. in 2024, weighs results across the U.S. census for age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, and education. In 2003, the first sepsis awareness survey found 19% of U.S. adults were aware of the term sepsis.
Disparities in awareness based on socioeconomic status, race, and other factors still exist. The survey found that those who identify as white are still significantly more likely to be aware of the term sepsis (77%) than those who identify as Black (51%) and those who identify as Hispanic (51%). However, the awareness levels among those populations have significantly increased from last year, with those who identify as Black increasing from 40% in 2023 to 51%, and those who identify as Hispanic increasing from 41% in 2023 to 51%.
Similarly, awareness of sepsis among people with household incomes under $40K annually increased from 53% in 2023 to 62% in 2024, and people with high school education or less increased from 48% in 2023 to 60%. While adults with higher levels of education and higher income levels are more likely to have heard the term sepsis, it is encouraging to see the disparity gaps getting smaller.
The fact that most people do not know or do not believe the flu can progress to sepsis is alarming.The lack of understanding that vaccines can prevent infection and sepsis illustrates the need for continued education and fact-based reporting.
The progress made in general awareness levels is encouraging, but it doesn't change the fact that there is a need for additional education and action. A National Sepsis Action Plan could save thousands of lives from sepsis each year. As an example, the 2012-2018 TIPS® education campaign featuring "real people from many different backgrounds living with serious long-term health effects from smoking and secondhand smoke exposure," is estimated to have helped one million people successfully quit smoking. A National Sepsis Action Plan, supported by government agencies, media, and multiple partners, would provide accessible education and resources in an effort to increase knowledge and awareness of sepsis.
Learn more about Sepsis Alliance's call for a National Sepsis Action Plan here.
Download the full report here.
