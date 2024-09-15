Sepsis Awareness Reaches 69%, While Misconceptions About Sepsis and Infections Exist

The progress made in general awareness levels is encouraging, but it doesn't change the fact that there is a need for additional education and action. Post this

The annual awareness survey, conducted by YouGov Plc. in 2024, weighs results across the U.S. census for age, gender, race/ethnicity, region, and education. In 2003, the first sepsis awareness survey found 19% of U.S. adults were aware of the term sepsis.

Disparities in awareness based on socioeconomic status, race, and other factors still exist. The survey found that those who identify as white are still significantly more likely to be aware of the term sepsis (77%) than those who identify as Black (51%) and those who identify as Hispanic (51%). However, the awareness levels among those populations have significantly increased from last year, with those who identify as Black increasing from 40% in 2023 to 51%, and those who identify as Hispanic increasing from 41% in 2023 to 51%.

Similarly, awareness of sepsis among people with household incomes under $40K annually increased from 53% in 2023 to 62% in 2024, and people with high school education or less increased from 48% in 2023 to 60%. While adults with higher levels of education and higher income levels are more likely to have heard the term sepsis, it is encouraging to see the disparity gaps getting smaller.

The fact that most people do not know or do not believe the flu can progress to sepsis is alarming.The lack of understanding that vaccines can prevent infection and sepsis illustrates the need for continued education and fact-based reporting.

The progress made in general awareness levels is encouraging, but it doesn't change the fact that there is a need for additional education and action. A National Sepsis Action Plan could save thousands of lives from sepsis each year. As an example, the 2012-2018 TIPS® education campaign featuring "real people from many different backgrounds living with serious long-term health effects from smoking and secondhand smoke exposure," is estimated to have helped one million people successfully quit smoking. A National Sepsis Action Plan, supported by government agencies, media, and multiple partners, would provide accessible education and resources in an effort to increase knowledge and awareness of sepsis.

Learn more about Sepsis Alliance's call for a National Sepsis Action Plan here.

Download the full report here.

Media Contact

Alex Colvin, Sepsis Alliance, 1 6192320300, [email protected], http://sepsis.org

SOURCE Sepsis Alliance