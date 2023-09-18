September 19, 2023 is National Food Not Phones Day Promoting Family & Friends Connecting Over Mealtimes

It's an initiative to support the enjoyment of our foods, reinforce meaningful relationships and conversations over mealtimes between family, friends and everyone at the dining table Tweet this

Strengthened Human Connections: Sharing a meal has traditionally been an opportunity to connect, converse, and share stories. Setting aside our phones allows us to strengthen these bonds with our loved ones.

Mindful Eating: Without distractions, we can truly savor and enjoy our food. Mindful eating not only enhances the pleasure of dining but also helps in recognizing hunger and fullness cues, contributing to healthier eating habits.

Digital Detox: Brief periods without our devices can reduce stress, prevent digital eye strain, and improve sleep quality.

Spread the Word with #FoodNotPhones

On Tuesday September 19, we encourage everyone to let their family, friends, and followers know about National Food Not Phones Day by sharing on social media with the hashtag #FoodNotPhones. This initiative is not about vilifying technology but rather about promoting a balanced life where we make conscious choices about when to be connected and when to be present in the moment.

In a world where the digital and the physical constantly intertwine, National Food Not Phones Day serves as a gentle reminder of the importance of true, undistracted connection. Join us on September 19, and let's celebrate the beauty of meals shared without the interference of screens.

About National Food Not Phones Day

Established in 2023, National Food Not Phones Day is a grassroots initiative aimed at promoting undistracted, quality time during meals. By championing this cause, we hope to cultivate an environment where people appreciate the value of real-world interactions and the joys of savoring food without digital interruptions.

