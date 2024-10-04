September 2024 Healthcare Breach Report - 4.37 Million Affected

In September 2024, the OCR Breach Portal listed 26 incidents affecting 4,377,193 patients.

Hacking incidents are generally the leading cause of healthcare breaches, and September 2024 was no different. The 23 hacking incidents reported in September 2024 represented 99% of patients affected by September incidents.

As hacking incidents have become the leading cause behind healthcare breaches for several years, minimizing your risk of being targeted is crucial.

How to Prevent Hacking:

Security Risk Assessments and Remediation

Employee Cybersecurity Training

Two incidents of unauthorized access or disclosure were also reported in September 2024. These incidents affected 3,847 patients, representing 0.09% of patients affected by September incidents. Both of these incidents affected healthcare providers. An additional incident involving the theft of PHI was reported by a healthcare provider.

How to Prevent Unauthorized Access or Disclosure:

Policies and Procedures and Employee Training

User Authentication, Access Controls, and Audit Controls

