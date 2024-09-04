September is National Head Lice Prevention Month 2024 Keep it Basic!

Screen the kids regularly, detect lice and nits early and remove them.

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- September is National Head Lice Prevention Month. The campaign aims to remind parents to screen the kids regularly, detect lice and nits early and remove them. Just like hand washing, combing children for head lice is a basic hygiene measure. Thorough removal of lice and nits provides a reliable approach for parents and accomplishes what shampooing with potentially risky chemicals cannot. Combing enables families to be self-reliant and proactive. The US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) educational information includes combing as a complete non-chemical treatment method for pediculosis.

Parents should be encouraged to keep treatments chemical and toxic free and warned to avoid the surprise of head lice and the unfortunate abundance of misleading information on the subject. https://www.headlice.org/comb/what-are-head-lice-and-nits/the-deceptive-dozen/

The NPA thanks all who join in the 2024 campaign with a positive message to last the whole year long. Emphasize community cooperation and trust that parents will accept their role in safely and effectively returning their children to the group setting free of lice and nits (lice eggs). "Because it's not about lice, it's about kids."

