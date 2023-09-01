September is National Head Lice Prevention Month and a Reminder to Send the Children Back to School Free of Lice and Nits!

The fewer children arriving to school with head lice, the fewer children giving them to others. Deborah Z. Altschuler Tweet this

Mumcuoglu, et al. reported: "Diagnosis of louse infestation using a louse comb is four times more efficient than direct visual examination and twice as fast. The direct visual examination technique underestimates active infestation and detects past, non-active infestations." Moreover, the FDA acknowledges combing not only as a stand on its own treatment method, but also as the safe alternative to the toxic risks of chemical/pesticidal treatments. This is important progress for FDA which approved pesticides for treating lice losing sight of the fact that it's not about treating lice but about treating children who are infested with them.

The NPA offers even more clarification for parents with its 12 important tips to avoid misleading information. It's called the Deceptive Dozen. Everyone needs to be aware of misinformation on this subject and there's a lot of it. https://www.headlice.org/comb/what-are-head-lice-and-nits/the-deceptive-dozen/

There's never a need to miss a minute of school when parents check ahead and identify and remove head lice and nits early, when there are less of them. The fewer children arriving to school with head lice, the fewer children giving them to others. "Because it's not about lice, it's about kids."

The National Pediculosis Association®, Inc. (NPA) www.headlice.org is a 501 c 3 non-profit volunteer organization, including scientific advisors dedicated to protecting children and their environment from the misuse and abuse of prescription and over-the-counter pesticide treatments for lice and scabies. Proceeds from the LiceMeister® comb allow the NPA to be self-sustaining, independent of industry and accomplish its mission.

Contact Information

Deborah Altschuler

NATIONAL PEDICULOSIS ASSOCIATION

@TheLiceMeister on Twitter!

[email protected]

(617) 905-0176

Twitter

SOURCE National Pediculosis Association