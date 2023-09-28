September's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Gisele Bündchen, Jessica Simpson & Howard Hughes

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Tweet this

"Jessica Simpson's Hidden Hills Home"

Jessica Simpson has listed her longtime Hidden Hills home for $22 million. Jessica bought the seven-bedroom home in 2013 from Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne for $11.5 million.

"The Legendary Howard Hughes' Hollywood Mansion"

Howard Hughes was a brilliant entrepreneur whose interests included aviation, film production, and real estate. Nearly 100 years after his move to Los Angeles, the Hancock Park house where Howard lived when he produced his biggest movies has hit the market for $23 million. Hughes's life was depicted in the 2004 movie "The Aviator" starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Mary Tyler Moore's Longtime Connecticut Home"

One of America's all-time favorite comedies, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" aired on CBS from 1970 to 1977. Mary played the lead as Mary Richards, a 30-year-old single woman whose top priority was not getting married, but establishing a career and getting the most out of her single lifestyle. Her longtime home in Greenwich, Connecticut is for sale at $21.9 million. The property, built in the late 1800s but recently fully restored and enlarged, includes five bedrooms and almost 14,000 square feet on 7.37 acres.

"Brady Bunch Home Sells To Big Fan"

The Los Angeles split-level house that was the TV home for the 1970's "The Brady Bunch" has sold for $3.2 million to a super fan of the show. The fan-buyer is Tina Trahan who is the wife of former HBO chief executive Chris Albrecht.

"Cher's La Gorce Island Mansion She Decorated"

In 1993, Cher purchased a home on South Florida's exclusive La Gorce Island, added her own unique interior design, and three years later sold the stunning 12,450-square-foot mansion to Calvin Klein co-founder Barry K. Schwartz. On the market again, Cher's former home has been listed for $42.5 million.

"Marilyn Monroe's Home Headed For Demolition"

The only home Marilyn Monroe ever owned was a Mediterranean-style home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood she bought in 1962, just a few months before her overdose death from sleeping pills. The home may be headed to the wrecking ball.

"'Señorita' Songwriter Sells Gorgeous 1930's LA Home"

One of today's most successful songwriters, Ali Tamposi, wrote or co-wrote a number of blockbuster songs, including Kelly Clarkson's mega-hit, "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)," Camila Cabello's "Havana," and "Señorita" for Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Tamposi recently sold her classic Mediterranean-style home that she bought in 2017.

"Andie MacDowell Lists Storybook Home"

Actress-and-model Andie MacDowell has listed her LA home for $3.999 million. Located in LA's Silver Lake neighborhood, the five-bedroom home is one of the city's whimsical storybook homes. Homes that depicted popular and folksy designs such as castles and fairy tales.

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Media Contact

Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-544-0526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com