September's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Shaq, Frank Lloyd Wright & Sean Combs

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"Sean Combs Officially Lists Home"

After weeks of rumors, Sean "Diddy" Combs has listed his 13,000-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion for $61 million. Located in LA's most exclusive Platinum Triangle neighborhood of Beverly Hills, Bel-Air and Holmby Hills, Sean bought the home ten years ago for $40 million. In addition to the

"Equestrian Estate Once Owned by Will Rogers and Michelle Pfeiffer"

Hollywood's highest-paid actor of the 1930s, Will Rogers performed in 50 silent films, 21 "talkies" and wrote over 4,000 syndicated newspaper columns. A Pacific Palisades home that was built for him just sold for $14.044 million. Michelle Pfeiffer is also a former owner.

"Drew Brees' Tree House Is Up For Auction"

A Montana home built for former NFL star quarterback Drew Brees is for sale at $7.5 million, or it can be purchased at auction. Brees worked with people from the reality TV series "Treehouse Masters" to build the home on 20 wooded acres.

"Historic New York Estate Has Ties To Timothy Leary, Standard Oil & the Mellon Family"

One of New York's historic properties, which includes a 38-room Victorian mansion on 2,078 acres, is for sale at $65 million. The estate also includes, a 10,000-square-foot guest home, a stone bowling alley, a carriage house with two apartments, a gatehouse, two farmhouses, stables and a tennis pavilion. In 1963, Standard Oil president Walter C. Teagle sold the property to two brothers who were heirs to the Mellon family fortune. A longtime guest resident in the home was Harvard psychologist-turned-LSD-evangelist Timothy Leary, who used the property for psychedelic experiments.

"Floyd Mayweather Lists Beverly Hills Mansion"

With 15 boxing world championships and net earnings of over $1 billion, Floyd Mayweather has plenty of cash and three big homes in Beverly Hills, Las Vegas and Miami. He just put his 15,096-square-foot Beverly Hills home on the market for $48 million.

"Shaq Sells Texas Home Fast"

Shaquille O'Neal listed his five-bedroom home in the Dallas area for $1.7 million and sold it in just a few weeks. The home includes a number of Shaq-friendly features, including a cigar lounge, home theater, and a grotto-style pool.

"Larry Ellison Buys Palm Beaches Resort For $277 Million"

Oracle-founder-and-mansion-collector Larry Ellison has purchased the Eau Palm Beach Resort in Manalapan, Florida for $277 million. Manalapan is located about 15 minutes from Palm Beach.

"Funnyman Buddy Hackett's Home"

Buddy Hackett, who died in 2003, was one of the most popular comedians of the 1950s to 80s, a star in movies, television and Las Vegas. His former home in the Beverly Hills Flat neighborhood is for sale at $18 million. The home includes six bedrooms and 8,340 square feet.

"Paul Anka Lists Country Club Mansion"

Paul Anka was one of the biggest teen idols of the 1950s and '60s, best known for his hit singles "Diana," "Put Your Head on My Shoulder," and "Lonely Boy." Paul has listed his stunning mansion at the Sherwood Country Club in Westlake Village, California for $10 million. He also wrote the theme song for the "Johnny Carson Show".

For more celebrity home news and celebrity home video tours, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Media Contact

Terry Walsh, TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, 954-544-0526, [email protected], https://toptenrealestatedeals.com/weekly-ten-best-home-deals

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE TopTenRealEstateDeals.com