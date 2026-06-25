Sequel to Acclaimed 2020 Anti-Trump Documentary Set for Fall 2026 Release Ahead of Medterm Elections

Multi-Emmy-winning director Dan Partland and producer Art Horan return with a follow-up to the landmark film UNFIT, as pro-democracy org DEFIANCE.org joins as co-producer

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UNFIT TOO: The Hijacking of America for Power and Profit, the long-anticipated sequel to the 2020 documentary that diagnosed Donald Trump's psychological unfitness for the presidency, will premiere this fall ahead of the November midterm elections, in partnership with anti-corruption organization DEFIANCE.org.

Directed by multi-Emmy winner Dan Partland and produced by Art Horan — the team behind the original 2020 documentary UNFIT, which reached millions of viewers across streaming platforms — the sequel will be produced by Bronson Park Films and Other Pictures, in co-production with DEFIANCE.org, the pro-democracy group founded by former Trump administration whistleblower Miles Taylor.

The announcement that DEFIANCE.org would help co-produce and co-fund the film was made Wednesday evening on the DEFIANCE Daily podcast. The film will premiere exclusively on DEFIANCE.org's YouTube channel and be available nationwide ahead of the critical midterm elections.

UNFIT TOO picks up where the original left off. Where the 2020 film used the testimony of leading mental health professionals to expose what one expert called the "malignant narcissism" of the 45th and 47th president, the sequel turns its lens on what the filmmakers describe as the authoritarian apparatus that has hardened around the second Trump administration — an apparatus designed to outlast any single occupant of the Oval Office — and which has spread corruption deep into the U.S. political system.

"The reason UNFIT broke through in 2020 was that it put science and truth above politics and partisanship. It delivered experts who spoke candidly to the risks," said director Dan Partland. "UNFIT TOO will do the same, but now the stakes are much higher. The institutions that constrained the first Trump administration have been systematically dismantled. This film documents what has replaced them and where it's likely to lead, if it's unchecked."

"The 2020 UNFIT diagnosed the man. UNFIT TOO diagnoses the machine," said Miles Taylor, Founder and Executive Director of DEFIANCE.org. "We are big fans of the first one. What Dan Partland's team identified five years ago has metastasized into an institutionalized authoritarian project. The American public deserves to see it clearly, and they deserve to see it before they vote. We're proud to bring it to the masses."

"In 2020, UNFIT gave audiences the language to name what they were seeing – the film introduced malignant narcissism into the broad lexicon," said producer Art Horan. "Six years later, the danger is no longer just one man. It's an apparatus, with nefarious intent. There are cracks in their facade, but we need those cracks to turn into fissures. UNFIT TOO will pull back the curtain on the broader current threat. If more of The People recognize it, then maybe The People can better do something about it."

"In Trump 2.0, distractions and disinformation are now everywhere," said Howard Marks, director of messaging and outreach. "When reality is blurred, freedoms can be rationed. When the public narrative is filled with untruth, people can be more easily pitted against one another - behaving emotionally and tribally, and less logically. UNFIT TOO will expose this."

As co-producer, DEFIANCE.org will deploy the full weight of its platform to bring UNFIT TOO to the broadest possible audience ahead of the November elections. UNFIT TOO is currently in production. Release date and additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABOUT THE FILMMAKERS

Bronson Park Films is the production company of Art Horan, executive producer of the Academy Award-winning The Usual Suspects and producer of Hands of God with Alfonso Cuarón. Other Pictures is the production company of Dan Partland, a multi-Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker whose credits include A&E's Intervention, CNN's The Sixties, American Race with Charles Barkley for TNT, and the 2020 feature documentary UNFIT: The Psychology of Donald Trump. Partland has been twice nominated by the Producers Guild as Non-Fiction Producer of the Year.

ABOUT DEFIANCE.org

DEFIANCE.org is a nonprofit "club for courageous Americans" focused on fighting corruption. Founded by Miles Taylor — the former Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and "Anonymous" insider critic of Donald Trump — DEFIANCE.org was launched in 2025 to combat the president's abuses of power. The group boasts 125,000 members and subscribers. Each week, they announce ways to counter Trump's corruption — lawfully, peacefully, and defiantly — including funding lawsuits against illegal orders, supporting whistleblowers, and fueling nationwide protests.

MEDIA CONTACT

Scott Goodstein, [email protected]

Media Contact

Scott Goodstein, DEFIANCE.org, 1 202-256-8320, [email protected], DEFIANCE.org

SOURCE DEFIANCE.org