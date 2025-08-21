Sequencing Blood Antibodies Reveals Naturally Acquired Immunity Against Malaria

"This study is a major milestone for REpAb®, showing that we can also discover functionally significant inhibitory antibodies directly from individuals naturally exposed to infection. It offers a powerful approach to decoding natural immunity and informing next-generation malaria vaccine design." Post this

Individuals living in malaria-endemic regions gradually acquire immunity to severe malaria through repeated exposure. This immunity is largely attributed to the development of antibodies that block the critical interaction between PfEMP1 and EPCR.

"There is serological evidence that these types of broadly inhibitory antibodies are common among people living in malaria-endemic areas," said Dr. Thomas Lavstsen, Professor at the University of Copenhagen. "Our findings support the notion that these antibodies are important components of the protective antibody shield in malaria-exposed individuals."

"Isolating and characterizing them helps us better understand the mechanisms of naturally acquired immunity and guide future vaccine development." added Dr. Louise Turner, Senior Scientist at the Centre for Translational Medicine and Parasitology, University of Copenhagen.

The REpAb® polyclonal antibody sequencing platform, developed by Rapid Novor, was employed to sequence circulating antibodies directly from the plasma of the 9-year-old donor. Using high-resolution liquid-chromatography with mass spectrometry, proprietary de novo sequencing algorithms, and cDNA immunoglobulin sequencing, the team successfully sequenced a key inhibitory antibody capable of disrupting the PfEMP1–EPCR interaction.

Structural modeling using cryo-electron microscopy revealed that the sequenced antibody binds to critical amino acid residues at the parasite-host interface, disrupting a crucial step in severe malaria pathogenesis.

"This study is a major milestone for the REpAb® platform," said Dr. Thierry Le Bihan, VP R&D and Principal Scientist of Polyclonal Sequencing at Rapid Novor. "Previous published studies using REpAb focused on plasma analysis from vaccinated individuals. This study demonstrates that we can also discover functionally significant inhibitory antibodies directly from individuals naturally exposed to infection. It offers a powerful approach to decoding natural immunity and informing next-generation malaria vaccine design."

The study showcases REpAb's unique ability to mine the circulating antibody repertoire for rare, protective antibodies, advancing both infectious disease research and therapeutic antibody discovery.

The peer-reviewed paper is available in PNAS: Turner et al., Identification of broadly inhibitory anti-PfEMP1 antibodies 1 by mass spectrometry sequencing of plasma IgG from a malaria-exposed child.

