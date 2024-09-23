Sequencing Cells without Killing Them Using Subcellular Biopsies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the use of subcellular biopsies for cell sequencing and how live-seq can capture the molecular dynamics of a single cell. Attendees will learn how 1-2 pL cytoplasmic biopsies are collected from HeLa and Panc1 cells on the FluidFM OMNIUM platform while keeping them alive. The featured speaker will share how cells are tracked inside the platform to enable sampling of the same cell 24 h later. The speaker will also discuss how cytoplasmic biopsies from Panc-1 cells can be analyzed using LuthorHD to record single-cell transcriptomes.
TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover how live-seq can capture the molecular dynamics of a single cell and provide temporal readouts of cellular state transitions.
Sequencing of thousands of cells can reveal the intricacy and abundance of different cell types and states within a population. However, when inferring cell trajectories, the fundamental conundrum of not being able to measure the same cell along its trajectory needs to be overcome.
As such, the dynamics of underlying biological processes must be assumed from static snapshots of different cells at different stages. As a result, differential expression patterns of minor cell populations might be missed, which can become problematic when few cells within a population change their fate and dedifferentiate into a cancerous or metastatic state.
In this webinar, live-cell sequencing (Live-seq), a new approach to single cells, will be discussed. Live-seq utilizes subcellular biopsies to record the transcriptome of a cell while keeping it alive.
During this webinar, the expert speaker will take you along to explain how Live-seq works with a special focus on how the FluidFM OMNIUM platform facilitates the single-cell biopsy workflow. A comprehensive demonstration of the experiment will also be presented.
Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the use of subcellular biopsies for cell sequencing and how live-seq can capture the molecular dynamics of a single cell.
Join Tamás Gerecsei, FluidFM Expert, Cytosurge, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 9am EDT (3pm CEST/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Sequencing Cells without Killing Them Using Subcellular Biopsies.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com/
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article