Sequencing Cells without Killing Them Using Subcellular Biopsies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Differential expression patterns of minor cell populations might be missed, which can become problematic when few cells within a population change their fate and dedifferentiate into a cancerous or metastatic state. Post this

As such, the dynamics of underlying biological processes must be assumed from static snapshots of different cells at different stages. As a result, differential expression patterns of minor cell populations might be missed, which can become problematic when few cells within a population change their fate and dedifferentiate into a cancerous or metastatic state.

In this webinar, live-cell sequencing (Live-seq), a new approach to single cells, will be discussed. Live-seq utilizes subcellular biopsies to record the transcriptome of a cell while keeping it alive.

During this webinar, the expert speaker will take you along to explain how Live-seq works with a special focus on how the FluidFM OMNIUM platform facilitates the single-cell biopsy workflow. A comprehensive demonstration of the experiment will also be presented.

Register for this webinar today to gain insights into the use of subcellular biopsies for cell sequencing and how live-seq can capture the molecular dynamics of a single cell.

Join Tamás Gerecsei, FluidFM Expert, Cytosurge, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at 9am EDT (3pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Sequencing Cells without Killing Them Using Subcellular Biopsies.

