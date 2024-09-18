Sequoia Biotech Consulting and Syner-G BioPharma Group Announce Strategic Combination

Two Leading Consultancies Unite to Deliver Comprehensive, Integrated Solutions for Life Science Organizations Worldwide

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sequoia Biotech Consulting (Sequoia), a leading life sciences consultancy helping organizations to scale rapidly and to deliver high-quality therapeutics, and Syner-G BioPharma Group, a leading provider of integrated regulatory and biopharmaceutical development services, are excited to announce a strategic combination. This merger will expand and enhance the comprehensive services offered to clients across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device sectors.

The combination forms a market leading organization with approximately 500 employees, combining expertise in process and analytical development, regulatory strategy, submissions support, quality and compliance, operational excellence, program management, and engineering and facilities services. By integrating these capabilities, the newly formed entity offers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions across the development and manufacturing continuum, empowering life sciences companies to accelerate the delivery of innovative therapies and technologies.

Brandy Bullen, Chief Executive Officer of Sequoia Biotech Consulting, stated, "The combination with Syner-G is an exciting new chapter for both companies. By uniting our complementary strengths, we can offer unparalleled expertise and a broader suite of services to our clients, empowering them to navigate the ever-evolving life sciences landscape with greater confidence and agility."

Ron Kraus, Chief Executive Officer of Syner-G BioPharma Group, shared, "This strategic combination represents a transformative moment for our companies and our clients. Together, we will leverage our combined experience to accelerate the development and commercialization of groundbreaking therapies and technologies."

Mr. Kraus will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of the combined organization, guiding its strategic vision and growth. Ms. Bullen will transition to the position of Chairperson of the Board and remain active in serving clients and working with the leadership team on strategy and future M&A.

"We are very excited about the strategic combination of Syner-G and Sequoia," said Craig Stern, General Partner at Riverside Partners, the majority shareholder of both companies. "They are both industry-leading consulting firms with unmatched expertise and highly skilled teams. Together, we are creating a premier life sciences consulting firm that provides full life-cycle solutions with a strong presence in key markets for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device sectors."

Financial terms of the transaction, which closed in September 2024, were not disclosed.

About Sequoia Biotech Consulting

Sequoia Biotech Consulting is a leading life sciences consultancy, dedicated to empowering organizations to overcome complex challenges and accelerate the speed to market, scale, and quality of life-saving innovations. Our multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, quality experts, and business professionals specializes in optimizing product development, technology transfer, and commercial manufacturing equipping our partners with the people, process, and technology to streamline operations, enhance quality, and ensure compliance. For more information, visit www.sequoiabiotech.com/.

About Syner-G BioPharma Group

Syner-G BioPharma Group is a premier provider of comprehensive services in product development, regulatory strategy and submissions, functional outsourcing, medical writing, and quality and compliance for the life sciences industry. With a focus on delivering customized, strategic solutions, Syner-G partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies to streamline development programs, ensure regulatory compliance, and accelerate time to market for innovative therapies. Leveraging deep industry expertise and a commitment to excellence, Syner-G empowers clients as they navigate the complexities of global drug development. www.synergbiopharma.com.

About Riverside Partners

Founded in 1989, Riverside Partners is a middle market private equity firm with total capital commitments of $1.6 billion raised since inception. The firm focuses on growth-oriented companies in the technology and healthcare industries. Riverside Partners is particularly experienced at partnering with founders, owners, and management teams and brings substantial domain expertise and operating experience to its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.riversidepartners.com.

