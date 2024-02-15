Sequoia Biotech Consulting Appoints Kimberly Bennett as Chief Operating Officer

Former senior vice president of strategy and programs at Sequoia brings 30 years of experience.
SAN DIEGO and BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sequoia Biotech Consulting (Sequoia), a leading life sciences consulting firm renowned for its expertise in scaling life science organizations to deliver high-quality therapeutics, diagnostics, and medical devices, proudly announces the appointment of Kimberly Bennett as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Having served as an invaluable member of Sequoia's executive leadership team for over 8 years, Kimberly Bennett has demonstrated exemplary leadership and innovation in her previous role as Senior Vice President of the Strategy and Programs division at Sequoia. With over 30 years of experience fostering business excellence and cultivating high-performing cultures within the life sciences sector, Ms. Bennett embodies the ideal candidate for this pivotal role. In her new position, Ms. Bennett will be instrumental in driving and supporting Sequoia's growth trajectory, ensuring scalability and consistency across the organization's internal operations, and delivery of tailored solutions to our clients.
Brandy Bullen, Founder and chief executive officer of Sequoia, shared about Ms. Bennett's appointment, stating, "I am thrilled to have Kim step into this new role to further support Sequoia in our continued growth and build on the amazing foundation we've established over the last 10 years. Her depth of experience, strategic mindset, and unwavering commitment to excellence will undoubtedly bring us closer to realizing our ambitious goals and aspirations in the coming years and strengthen our mission to supporting our life science partners in advancing human health."
Reflecting on her new role, Kimberly Bennett stated, "I am honored to assume the position of Chief Operating Officer at Sequoia and continue working with our remarkable and talented team. Together, we remain committed to delivering best in class services to our life science partners and offering innovative solutions to meet their critical needs, ultimately benefiting patients in need."
About Sequoia Biotech Consulting
Sequoia Biotech Consulting is a leading life sciences consultancy, dedicated to empowering organizations to overcome complex challenges and accelerate the speed to market, scale, and quality of life-saving innovations. Our multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, quality experts, and business professionals specializes in optimizing product development, technology transfer, and commercial manufacturing. Additionally, we equip our partners with the tools, knowledge, and expertise to streamline operations, enhance quality, and ensure compliance. For more information, visit www.sequoiabiotech.com/.
