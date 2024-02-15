Sequoia Biotech Consulting Appoints Kimberly Bennett as Chief Operating Officer

"I am thrilled to have Kim step into this new role to further support Sequoia in our continued growth and build on the amazing foundation we've established over the last 10 years." Brandy Bullen Post this

Brandy Bullen, Founder and chief executive officer of Sequoia, shared about Ms. Bennett's appointment, stating, "I am thrilled to have Kim step into this new role to further support Sequoia in our continued growth and build on the amazing foundation we've established over the last 10 years. Her depth of experience, strategic mindset, and unwavering commitment to excellence will undoubtedly bring us closer to realizing our ambitious goals and aspirations in the coming years and strengthen our mission to supporting our life science partners in advancing human health."

Reflecting on her new role, Kimberly Bennett stated, "I am honored to assume the position of Chief Operating Officer at Sequoia and continue working with our remarkable and talented team. Together, we remain committed to delivering best in class services to our life science partners and offering innovative solutions to meet their critical needs, ultimately benefiting patients in need."

Sequoia Biotech Consulting is a leading life sciences consultancy, dedicated to empowering organizations to overcome complex challenges and accelerate the speed to market, scale, and quality of life-saving innovations. Our multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, quality experts, and business professionals specializes in optimizing product development, technology transfer, and commercial manufacturing. Additionally, we equip our partners with the tools, knowledge, and expertise to streamline operations, enhance quality, and ensure compliance. For more information, visit www.sequoiabiotech.com/.

Lyndsey Brumbach, Sequoia Biotech Consulting, 1 909-921-2824, [email protected], https://sequoiabiotech.com/

