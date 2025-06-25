Sequoia Biotech Consulting Rebrands as Syner-G BioPharma Group

"This rebrand marks the full integration of Sequoia and Syner-G into a single, unified organization." Ron Kraus Post this

"Our rebrand to Syner-G BioPharma Group represents more than a name change it signals a clear commitment to providing holistic, science-driven solutions to our clients," said Brandy Bullen, Founder and Chairperson of the Board for Sequoia. "Our combined expertise enables us to drive more efficient development processes and support the delivery of high-impact therapies to patients worldwide."

"This rebrand marks the full integration of Sequoia and Syner-G into a single, unified organization," said Ron Kraus, CEO of Syner-G. "By coming together under one name and one mission, we are streamlining our capabilities and reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in biopharmaceutical development. This alignment allows us to deliver even greater value to our clients and accelerate the advancement of breakthrough therapies."

About Syner-G BioPharma Group

Syner-G BioPharma Group is a science-led, strategic partner to the global life sciences industry. We provide integrated services across regulatory affairs, product development, quality, medical writing, manufacturing, and technical operations, supporting biopharmaceutical companies from early development through commercialization and post-market. Our cross-functional expertise helps clients navigate complex regulatory landscapes, accelerate timelines, and bring innovative therapies to patients more efficiently. With a global team of 400+ professionals across North America and India, Syner-G is committed to advancing scientific innovation and improving patient outcomes through trusted, expert guidance at every stage of the drug development lifecycle

