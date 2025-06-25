Sequoia Biotech Consulting Rebrands as Syner-G BioPharma Group

Unified Identity Strengthens Commitment to End-to-End Biopharma Development Solutions
BOSTON, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sequoia Biotech Consulting (Sequoia) has officially rebranded as Syner-G BioPharma Group (Syner-G), marking a unified identity that reflects an expanded set of capabilities and a deeper commitment to supporting biopharmaceutical innovation.
Now operating as Syner-G BioPharma Group, the organization brings together a team of 400+ experts across North America and India, delivering integrated product development, regulatory strategy and compliance, strategy and transformation consulting, and technical operations support. This transformation positions Syner-G as a comprehensive strategic partner for clients navigating the complex landscape of product development and regulatory pathways from early-stage development to commercialization and beyond.
"Our rebrand to Syner-G BioPharma Group represents more than a name change it signals a clear commitment to providing holistic, science-driven solutions to our clients," said Brandy Bullen, Founder and Chairperson of the Board for Sequoia. "Our combined expertise enables us to drive more efficient development processes and support the delivery of high-impact therapies to patients worldwide."
"This rebrand marks the full integration of Sequoia and Syner-G into a single, unified organization," said Ron Kraus, CEO of Syner-G. "By coming together under one name and one mission, we are streamlining our capabilities and reinforcing our position as a trusted partner in biopharmaceutical development. This alignment allows us to deliver even greater value to our clients and accelerate the advancement of breakthrough therapies."
About Syner-G BioPharma Group
Syner-G BioPharma Group is a science-led, strategic partner to the global life sciences industry. We provide integrated services across regulatory affairs, product development, quality, medical writing, manufacturing, and technical operations, supporting biopharmaceutical companies from early development through commercialization and post-market. Our cross-functional expertise helps clients navigate complex regulatory landscapes, accelerate timelines, and bring innovative therapies to patients more efficiently. With a global team of 400+ professionals across North America and India, Syner-G is committed to advancing scientific innovation and improving patient outcomes through trusted, expert guidance at every stage of the drug development lifecycle
For more information, visit www.synergbiopharma.com.
Media Contact
Lyndsey Brumbach, Syner-G BioPharma Group, 1 909.921.2824, [email protected], https://synergbiopharma.com/
SOURCE Syner-G BioPharma Group
Share this article