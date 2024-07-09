SER Invests in Global Growth with Appointment of Chief Revenue Officer, John David

John's extensive experience and exceptional skills in building and scaling sales organizations make him the ideal leader to drive our revenue growth and expand our presence in North America, EMEA and beyond. Post this

SER, the world leader in Intelligent Content Automation solutions, is excited to welcome enterprise software veteran John David as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This strategic move will accelerate SER's growth trajectory in the United States, EMEA and the rest of the world, leveraging David's extensive experience in scaling software companies.

Following SER's March announcement of Boston-headquartered TA Associates as the company's new lead investor alongside existing investor Carlyle Group, David's appointment further demonstrates SER's growing global scale to support customers replacing their legacy Enterprise Content Management software with Doxis, SER's modern AI-powered Intelligent Content Automation offering.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina and with global responsibility, John David joins SER to spearhead the company's continued international expansion, drawing on his proven track record as a catalyst in creating first-class global sales organizations. Most recently as the SVP of Global Sales for Flexera and Revenera, John led a sales transformation focused on converting legacy customers to cloud environments while improving forecast accuracy, resulting in Flexera increasing recurring revenue by 30% and Revenera by 60%.

"We are thrilled to welcome John David to SER," said Dr. John Bates, CEO of SER. "John's extensive experience and exceptional skills in building and scaling sales organizations make him the ideal leader to drive our revenue growth and expand our presence in North America, EMEA and beyond. His strategic vision and ability to foster high-performing sales teams will be invaluable as we continue to win North American clients and grow our substantial operations in EMEA."

John David expressed his enthusiasm about joining SER, stating, "I am honored to join SER at such an exciting time in its growth journey. The company's innovative solutions and strong market position provide an exciting platform for expansion. I look forward to working with the talented team at SER to develop and execute our strategy to accelerate revenue growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

This announcement follows the recent expansion of SER's North American presence including a wave of U.S.-based hiring, which is a testament to SER's commitment to expanding its presence and capabilities in the United States, ensuring that it can better serve its growing base of American and global enterprise clients.

About SER

SER is a leader and pioneer of the enterprise content management (ECM) and content services market. SER's AI-powered Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform and its solutions for business-critical processes automate content understanding across enterprise ecosystems. Acclaimed by market analysts, SER's cutting-edge solutions make daily work easier for more than five million users. With over 40 years of experience, SER's dedicated team works from 22 locations around the globe.

