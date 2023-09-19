Seramount Names Lexmark a 2023 Top 10 Company for Executive Women

The designation marks the fourth time Lexmark has been named a top 75 company and first year In the top 10.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, was named to the Seramount 2023 Top 75 Companies for Executive Women list today, earning a spot on the Top 10 list for the first time. This is the fourth time that Lexmark has been named to the ranking (2019, 2020, 2022).

According to Seramount, this is a definitive list of top workplaces for women who want to advance through the corporate ranks. It celebrates companies that champion women's advancement with a focus on succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender pay parity, support programs and flexibility programs.‥

"We take great pride in this recognition as a leading company for executive women," said‥Tonya Jackson, senior vice president and chief people officer, Lexmark. "At Lexmark, we are committed to promoting gender equality, fostering leadership skills, and providing flexible work arrangements that empower our employees to reach their full potential and create an inclusive environment that embraces new ideas at all levels."

"Our Top Companies for Executive Women create workplace cultures where women are valued and supported, and most importantly where they can thrive," said Subha V. Barry, President of Seramount. "We are thrilled to see more women at the CEO level and in the pipeline to CEO. These organizations continue to implement programs and policies that focus on women's advancement, and based on our findings, they work!"

The top 10 companies are (in alphabetical order) AbbVie, Bon Secours Mercy Health System, Bristol Myers Squibb, General Mills, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Johnson & Johnson, Lexmark International, L'Oréal USA, State Farm and Zoetis Inc.

The 2023 Top 75 Companies application includes more than 200 questions on pertinent topics, including female representation at all levels, but focuses on the corporate officer and profit-and-loss leadership ranks.‥

The full list of companies can be found here.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Lexmark's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives

Subscribe to the Lexmark News Blog.

Follow Lexmark on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Lexmark

Lexmark‥creates cloud-enabled imaging and IoT technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action.

Lexmark and the Lexmark logo are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in‥the United States‥and/or other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Seramount

Seramount, part of EAB, is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with more than 450 of the most iconic companies in the world, we've built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. We meet each partner's needs no matter where they are on their journey and guide them along an ever-changing talent landscape. Learn more at‥http://www.seramount.com.

Media Contact

Emily Rardin, Lexmark, 859-232-2000, [email protected], www.lexmark.com

SOURCE Lexmark