Seramount Names Lexmark As One Of The 2023 100 Best Companies

The 100 Best Companies are going the extra mile to create inclusive work environments for their parents and caregivers.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seramount, a strategic professional services and research firm, revealed its annual list of the 2023 100 Best Companies for working parents today. This year's winners continue to set the standard by providing inclusive benefits for families, including paid gender-neutral parental leave, subsidized childcare, bereavement leave after miscarriage, reimbursement for fertility expenses, and increased mental health benefits for employees. Lexmark was among the 100 companies that earned a spot on this year's list.

"Seramount's annual list of the 100 Best Companies for working parents has once again recognized the efforts of businesses that prioritize inclusive benefits for families," said Tonya Jackson, senior vice president and chief people officer, Lexmark. "Lexmark's inclusion in the prestigious list is a testament to the company's commitment to providing comprehensive benefits for working parents and all employees."

"Our 100 Best Companies are going the extra mile to create inclusive work environments for their parents and caregivers," says Subha V. Barry, President of Seramount. "In addition to gender-neutral parental leave, organizations are upping their benefit offerings to cover necessities like childcare and sick-child care. Not only that, they recognize that this generation of workers will likely have to care for a sick family member at some point and are providing the support to do so. We are proud to honor these forward-thinking companies."

Key findings from the 2023 100 Best Companies:

The 100 Best Companies offer an average of 11 weeks of fully paid parental leave for full-time employees.

Ninety-one percent of the 100 Best Companies offer bereavement leave after a miscarriage, as compared to 77 percent that offered bereavement leave for miscarriages in 2022.

More 100 Best Companies are offering reimbursement for fertility procedures such as egg freezing (89 percent in 2023 vs. 74 percent in 2022) and surrogacy expenses (76 percent in 2023 vs. 61 percent in 2022). Reimbursement for in vitro fertilization has increased to 94 percent, up from 90 percent in 2022.

Among the 100 Best Companies, 88 percent offer coverage for travel for healthcare services where access is limited by state legislative action.

Ninety-four percent of the 100 Best Companies have policies supporting workplace mental health, compared to 92 percent in 2022.

About the Methodology

The 2023 Seramount 100 Best Companies application includes more than 300 questions related to leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility, and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them. The names of applicants that do not make the list are kept confidential. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2022 data.

About Lexmark

Lexmark creates cloud-enabled imaging and‥IoT‥technologies that help customers worldwide quickly realize business outcomes. Through a powerful combination of proven technologies and deep industry expertise, Lexmark accelerates business transformation, turning information into insights, data into decisions, and analytics into action.

Lexmark and the Lexmark logo are trademarks of Lexmark International, Inc., registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Seramount

Seramount is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to supporting high-performing, inclusive workplaces. Over four decades, we've established a strong, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. Seramount partners with over 450 of the world's most influential companies, large and small, to offer pragmatic solutions including best practice DEI research, workplace assessment, employee learning and development, and talent sourcing. These offerings empower companies to navigate a dynamic corporate environment and to cultivate a resilient, connected workforce that achieves extraordinary outcomes.

