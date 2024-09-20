Seraphic Security Brings Secure Enterprise Browsing to CrowdStrike Marketplace

"We're excited to join the CrowdStrike Marketplace," said Alon Levin, VP of Product Management at Seraphic. "This partnership offers users secure enterprise browsing and helps Seraphic reach more businesses in need of advanced browser security solutions to defend against evolving cyber threats." Post this

Seraphic is a unique browser security solution that protects enterprise assets and provides security teams with advanced governance and policy enforcement. Based on innovative and patent pending technology, Seraphic provides robust protection against all browser attacks, including full protection against zero-day and unpatched n-day attacks, alongside real-time protection against phishing, malware, and other cyber threats. Seraphic is easy to deploy -seamlessly integrating with existing IT infrastructure – and has no impact on performance. Designed with usability in mind, Seraphic leaves the user experience untouched, and is fully compatible across all browsers and devices (Windows, iOS, Linux and mobile).

"We are thrilled to join the CrowdStrike Marketplace," said Alon Levin, VP Product Management at Seraphic. "This partnership is win-win. It offers CrowdStrike Marketplace users the security and peace of mind of secure enterprise browsing, while helping Seraphic expand its market reach - providing more businesses with the browser security solutions they need to protect against evolving cyber threats," he continued.

For more information about Seraphic and its range of browser security solutions, visit www.seraphicsecurity.com. Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest updates and insights.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value. Learn more at https://www.crowdstrike.com.

About Seraphic Security

Driven by patented JavaScript Layout Randomization (JSLR) technology, Seraphic turns any browser - Chrome, Safari, Edge, Firefox, and more – into a secure browser with robust protection and detection capabilities against phishing, ransomware, sensitive data loss and high-risk policy infringements. Seraphic enables secure access to SaaS and private web applications for employees and third parties from both managed and personal devices, without the complexity and cost of VDI and VPN.

Easily deployed and completely seamless to the user, Seraphic empowers users to continue browsing securely in their browser of choice and is not limited by vendor APIs to provide its best-in-class security and governance capabilities. Seraphic is the only solution that supports not only all browsers but also SaaS desktop applications like Teams, Slack, Discord, and WhatsApp. The company has offices in San Jose, California, London UK and Tel Aviv, Israel. Learn more at https://seraphicsecurity.com.

