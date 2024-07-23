Seraphina Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Genova Diagnostics for Groundbreaking At-Home Fatty15 C15:0 Test

Revolutionary Test to Address Cellular Fragility Syndrome and Promote Longevity

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seraphina Therapeutics, the pioneer in healthspan-extending nutrient research, is proud to announce a partnership with Genova Diagnostics to introduce the Fatty15 C15:0 Test. This innovative test represents a critical advancement in understanding and addressing Cellular Fragility Syndrome, a newly identified nutritional deficiency impacting an estimated 1 in 3 people.

Cellular Fragility Syndrome, characterized by low C15:0 levels, weakened cell membranes, and susceptibility to a newly discovered cell killer called ferroptosis, has been linked to accelerated aging and increased risks of metabolic, heart, and liver diseases. C15:0 (also called pentadecanoic acid) is the first essential fatty acid to be discovered in over 90 years. Recent studies published in the scientific journal Metabolites underscore the importance of adequate C15:0 levels in combating these effects and promoting long-term health.

Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, veterinary epidemiologist and the world's leading C15:0 researcher, notes, "C15:0, an essential odd-chain fatty acid, plays a pivotal role in maintaining cellular strength and resilience. Our research has revealed that low C15:0 levels cause Cellular Fragility Syndrome, and this nutritional deficiency may explain the rise in type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease in younger people. This syndrome underscores the critical need to assess C15:0 levels proactively."

The at-home Fatty15 C15:0 Test evaluates C15:0 levels in red blood cell membranes, providing crucial insights into cellular health and resilience. Understanding one's C15:0 level empowers individuals to develop personalized strategies, including supplementation with pioneering products like fatty15, a pure C15:0 supplement that prevents and treats Cellular Fragility Syndrome to slow aging and protect long term metabolic, heart and liver health.

"Health starts at the cellular level," emphasizes Dr. Venn-Watson. "By strengthening cell membranes and mitigating lipid peroxidation, C15:0 supports mitochondrial function, regulates metabolic pathways, and enhances overall healthspan. Our goal is to redefine longevity standards akin to those observed in the Blue Zones, where C15:0-rich diets have fostered exceptional health outcomes."

The decline in C15:0 intake is concerning, attributed largely to changes in modern food systems. "For over 50 years, dietary recommendations have shifted away from whole fat dairy—our key source of C15:0," explains Dr. Venn-Watson. "These changes have contributed to a decline in natural C15:0 consumption, leaving many individuals vulnerable to Cellular Fragility Syndrome."

"Genova Diagnostics is excited to be collaborating with Seraphina Therapeutics on this unique project," says Jeff Ledford, CEO of Genova Diagnostics. "Dr. Venn-Watson's research has brought tremendous excitement and attention to the importance of individual fatty acids in the spectrum of human health."

Seraphina Therapeutics is committed to advancing scientific understanding and practical solutions for enhancing cellular stability and promoting lifelong wellness. Through this collaboration with Genova Diagnostics, individuals gain access to cutting-edge diagnostic tools to assess and optimize their C15:0 levels, thereby safeguarding their long-term health and vitality.

About Seraphina Therapeutics. Inc.

Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc. is a health and wellness company dedicated to advancing global health through the discovery of essential fatty acids and micronutrient therapeutics. Through rigorous breakthrough science, the company develops fatty acid supplements, food fortifiers, and nutritional interventions to strengthen cells, keep mitochondria working and advance cellular homeostasis to counter age-related breakdown. With its team of industry-leading scientists, Seraphina Therapeutics challenges long-held approaches to nutrition, enabling the creation of novel health products designed to support quality of life. For more information, please visit DiscoverC15.com and fatty15.com.

About Genova Diagnostics:

Genova Diagnostics is a global leader in comprehensive diagnostic testing, offering innovative assessments that provide insights into gut health, nutrition, metabolic function, hormonal health, and more for personalized healthcare. With a commitment to advancing medical research and improving patient outcomes, Genova Diagnostics serves healthcare practitioners and patients around the world. For more information, please visit gdx.net.

