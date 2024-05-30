Seraphina Therapeutics' FA15 Ingredient Advances to Finalist Status in NutraIngredients-USA Awards 2024: Redefining Healthy Aging

The Pure C15:0 Ingredient in Fatty15 Outshines Leading Longevity Molecules, Showcasing Exceptional Ability to Slow Aging-Related Breakdown

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Seraphina Therapeutics is thrilled to announce that FA15, the pure C15:0 ingredient in the groundbreaking supplement, fatty15, has been selected as a finalist in the prestigious 2024 NutraIngredients Awards' Ingredient of the Year in Healthy Aging. FA15™ has distinguished itself as a leader in the ingredient industry, showcasing exceptional ability to promote healthy aging.

With global populations aging rapidly and a growing demographic of individuals over 50 years old, the demand for healthy aging nutritional solutions has surged. NutraIngredients' Ingredient of the Year: Healthy Aging category is dedicated to recognizing the finest contributions in the industry aimed at helping people maintain physical and mental health as they age.

"Seraphina Therapeutics continues to forge new paths for healthy aging by leveraging our pure C15:0 ingredient that is truly essential for long-term health," shared Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, co-founder and CEO of Seraphina. "We are honored to be recognized by the NutraIngredients-USA Awards once again, first as a trailblazing Startup company, and now in the category of Healthy Aging."

FA15™, the pure C15:0 ingredient found in fatty15, has emerged as a groundbreaking solution in the healthy aging space. While helping to continually improve the health of Navy dolphins, Dr. Venn-Watson initially discovered that the healthiest aging dolphins had higher dietary and circulating C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid) levels. C15:0 is an odd-chain saturated fatty acid primarily present in trace levels in dairy fat, as well as some types of fish, meat, and plants.

Over the past 10 years, Dr. Venn-Watson's studies have uncovered C15:0 as the first essential fatty acid to be discovered in over 90 years, since omega-3. With 36+ cellular benefits, studies have shown that FA15 has three times more benefits than pure omega-3 (EPA), as well as more cellular benefits than leading longevity-enhancing molecules, including rapamycin and metformin.

"By providing a high quality, vegan-friendly and pure C15:0 ingredient, FA15™ was developed to have greater health promoting capabilities than food-based C15:0," said Dr. Venn-Watson. In nature, our primary source of C15:0 is from dairy fat, which contains much higher levels of pro-inflammatory even-chain saturated fatty acids. Seraphina Therapeutics' approach to advancing C15:0 as a pure healthy aging ingredient follows guidance from a prestigious panel of nutritional scientists who concluded that active ingredients within milkfat are more effective in isolation compared to when mixed in whole food. "While we are used to hearing that nutrients are best garnered from whole foods, it is now understood that active ingredients from dairy fat can be an exception to that general rule," said Dr. Venn-Watson.

FA15 supports healthy aging by strengthening cell membranes against age-related breakdown. In addition, it targets 6 out of 12 hallmarks of aging (including inflammaging, mitochondrial dysfunction, and senescent "zombie" cells) which are mechanisms that define how we age at the cellular level. Further, research indicates that C15:0 actively contributes to slowing down the aging process via:

Longevity-supportive signaling: C15:0 activates AMPK and inhibits mTOR, a key means to enhance longevity.

Outperforming leading longevity molecules: In comparative studies, C15:0 has shown more cellular health benefits compared to leading longevity-enhancing candidate molecules like rapamycin and metformin.

Direct supplementation: C15:0 supplementation not only increases total C15:0 blood levels but also enhances the presence of lysophosphatidylethanolamide (LPE) containing C15:0, the very lipid species linked to slower biological aging.

Reversing aging markers: Studies show that C15:0 supplementation stabilizes cells and reverses declining hemoglobin, effectively slowing down a key biomarker of aging rate.

The recent NutraIngredients Awards recognition is one of a growing list of accolades for FA15™ and fatty15, which has included Nutritional Outlook's Best of the Industry Award: Best Ingredient (2021), NutraIngredients Awards Finalist for Best Startup (2021), and Fast Company's World Changing Ideas in Wellness (2022 and 2024).

