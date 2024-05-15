Seraphina Therapeutics' Groundbreaking Discovery of C15:0 as a Leading Longevity Nutrient Recognized as a 2024 Fast Company's World Changing Idea

Eighth Annual Awards Honors New and Inspiring Solutions to the Most Daunting Challenges of Today

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seraphina Therapeutics is proud to announce its recognition as a 2024 World Changing Idea in Fast Company's Wellness Category. This award honors the businesses that are developing creative solutions to the most pressing issues of our time.

Seraphina's co-founders, Drs. Eric and Stephanie Venn-Watson, are a husband-wife, physician-veterinarian team and military family who discovered C15:0 as the first essential fatty acid to be found in over 90 years, since omega-3. C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid) is an odd-chain saturated fatty acid present in trace amounts in whole dairy fat, as well as some types of fish and plants. Seraphina developed the world's first pure, bioavailable, and vegan-friendly C15:0 ingredient (FA15), which is the sole ingredient in their supplement, fatty15.

This 2024 World Changing Idea recognition was due to the team's recent discovery of FA15 as a healthspan supporting nutrient that outperformed leading longevity-enhancing compounds, rapamycin, metformin, and acarbose. Specifically, as published in Nutrients, FA15 had 36+ clinically relevant cellular benefits to protect long-term metabolic, liver, immune and heart health, which was better than the other three longevity-enhancing candidates. Further, pure FA15 has been shown to enhance the human longevity regulating pathway and successfully target 6 of the 12 "hallmarks of aging", which define how we age at the cellular level.

"We are excited to be recognized as a Fast Company World Changing Idea for the second time," said Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, Seraphina's CEO. "Our journey towards improving global health by replenishing individuals' essential C15:0 levels, starting with fatty15, has just begun."

Population-wide C15:0 levels have been declining due to lowered dietary intake of C15:0 from dairy fat, as well as natural declines in C15:0 that occur with aging. Mounting evidence supports that nutritional C15:0 deficiencies may be accelerating aging and contributing to the global rise in type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and fatty liver disease, especially among younger people. On the flip side, people living in High Longevity Zones (also called Blue Zones), have significantly higher C15:0 levels compared to other populations. Seraphina continues to work with the global medical, scientific, and nutrition communities to help get C15:0 back into people's lives.

About Seraphina Therapeutics. Inc.

Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc. is a health and wellness company dedicated to advancing global health through the discovery of essential fatty acids and micronutrient therapeutics. Through rigorous breakthrough science, the company develops fatty acid supplements, food fortifiers, and nutritional interventions to strengthen cells, keep mitochondria working and advance cellular homeostasis to counter age-related breakdown. With its team of industry-leading scientists, Seraphina Therapeutics challenges long-held approaches to nutrition, enabling the creation of novel health products designed to support quality of life. For more information, please visit DiscoverC15.com and fatty15.com.

Media Contact

Fatty15 Press Office, Fatty15, 1 619-407-9225, [email protected], https://www.fatty15.com

SOURCE Seraphina Therapeutics