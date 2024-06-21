Sercante Expands UKI Presence with Appointment of New Vice President

Sercante, a leading provider of innovative technology consulting for customer experience strategies, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Elaine Webley as Vice President - UKI. This strategic hire represents a significant milestone in Sercante's expansion efforts into the UK and Ireland and enhances its capability to deliver exceptional services to clients across these regions.

ATLANTA, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sercante, a leading provider of innovative technology consulting for customer experience strategies, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Elaine Webley as Vice President - UKI. This strategic hire represents a significant milestone in Sercante's expansion efforts into the UK and Ireland and enhances its capability to deliver exceptional services to clients across these regions.

Extensive Background in Client Services and Growth Operations

Elaine Webley is a seasoned leader with over 25 years of experience in technology consulting and business development. She has a distinguished career characterized by driving growth, building high-performing teams, and delivering exceptional client results.

Elaine joins Sercante from a UK-based technology consulting firm, where she served in several leadership roles including Chief Operating Officer, Managing Director, and Strategy & Client Services Director. Her expertise spans customer experience, operational excellence, and business strategy.

Driving UKI Growth for Sercante

In her new role, Elaine will oversee Sercante's operations in the UK and Ireland, drive business development, and foster relationships with key stakeholders. She will also lead efforts to expand Sercante's client base, enhance service offerings, and strengthen the company's position as a trusted partner for sales, marketing, and operations teams.

Executive Comments

"Bringing Elaine on board at Sercante is a huge win for us," said Andrea Tarrell, CEO of Sercante. "Her professional background shows her dedication to driving growth through impactful relationships and operational efficiency. She'll play a crucial role in accelerating our growth in the UKI market and delivering value to our clients, partners, and internal teams."

Elaine Webley expressed her enthusiasm about joining Sercante, stating, "I'm delighted to join such a dynamic and forward-thinking company. Sercante's reputation for innovation and excellence is well-known, and I look forward to working with the talented team to drive continued success in the UK and Ireland. Together, we'll build on Sercante's strong foundation and take the team to new heights."

Sercante's Global Expansion

This expansion comes at a time of significant growth for Sercante as the company continues to scale its operations globally. The appointment of Elaine Webley as Vice President - UKI shows Sercante's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its clients and maintaining its position as a global leader in the industry.

About Sercante:

Sercante is a technology consulting partner specializing in marketing and sales solutions. Bridging the gap between marketing and sales, Sercante connects customer experience strategies to the technology tools that power them for seamless digital experiences with radical impact. Known for its expertise in aligning marketing and sales initiatives, Sercante has driven growth and efficiency for its clients across multi-cloud digital engagement platforms. Sercante's mission is to use technology for cohesive and effective marketing and sales strategies, and its vision is a tech-driven future where real connections thrive. Visit Sercante.com for more information.

Media Contact

Sarah Kloth, Sercante, 44 262-930-5994, [email protected], https://www.sercante.com/

SOURCE Sercante