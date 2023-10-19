Serendipit Consulting Brings Home Multiple Awards from 2023 PRSA Copper Anvils

I am extremely proud of Serendipit's public relations team. I see first-hand how hard the team works everyday, but for others to recognize it, is truly an honor. Post this

"I am extremely proud of Serendipit's public relations team. I see first-hand how hard the team works everyday, but for others to recognize it, is truly an honor," said Alison Walsh, Director of Public Relations at Serendipit Consulting.

The Copper Anvil Awards were presented to Serendipit Consulting for its work on behalf of:

Campaigns: External Communication

MG Cricket Stadium Press Release Project

OHM Fitness x Joshua Coba Franchise Deal/Partnership

Category: Most Effective Campaign on a Shoestring Budget ($5,000 or Less)

Heyday Skincare Opens Its First Two Locations in Arizona

Category: Special Event or Observances - One to Seven Days

College Playoff PR Activation/Stunt - Texas Christian University ( TCU ) Football

Madison Breuer, APR, and Serendipit junior account executive, was awarded the Up & Comer award for her incredible work on Robbins Brothers, Embark Behavioral Health and DermaCrush Medical Aesthetics. Breuer has shown her constant dedication to professional development, recently obtaining her Accreditation of Public Relations (APR). The Up & Comer award is given every year to a public relations rising professional with one to five years of experience.

"I'm honored to be recognized as PRSA Phoenix's Up and Comer of the year," says Breuer. "I wouldn't be where I am today without the support and guidance of the friends and mentors I have made throughout my career. I'm incredibly grateful and I can't wait to see what the future holds."

