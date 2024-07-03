Serendipity Resort & Campground, an Oasis Experiences Property, Completes New RV Site Development

40 New RV Sites Available for Long-Term Leases as of July 1, Increasing RV Site Availability by 50%
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oasis Experiences is thrilled to announce the completion of 40 new RV sites at Serendipity Resort & Campground in Brownsville, TN. These new sites, available for move-in as of July 1, expand the campground's capacity to accommodate the increasing demand for long-term RV leases. This expansion comes in response to the growing demand fueled by the nearby Ford Blue Oval campus, driving the need for quality and affordable housing in Haywood County.
"The demand for accommodation near Blue Oval camps is high, and we're proud to now offer affordable, enjoyable living experiences for future residents," said Nate Moyer, Vice President of Operations for Oasis Experiences. "We can't wait to welcome new residents and offer them the exceptional amenities and white-glove service Serendipity Resort & Campground is known for."
The new RV pads are designed to accommodate a variety of RV sizes, featuring full hookups. With full access to Serendipity Resort & Campground amenities, including the water park and pool, complimentary disc golf and on-site food and beverage offerings, it's the perfect place for long-term RV living.
To learn more about the long-term RV leases or to schedule a tour, visit visit.oasismarinas.com/serendipity-sites. For more information on Serendipity Resort & Campground, visit serendipityresorttn.com. For more information on Oasis Experiences, visit oasisexperiences.com.
About Oasis Experiences
Oasis Experiences is a leading marina and community management company, operating a portfolio of 50 properties– including marinas, campgrounds, RV parks, service centers, event venues, recreational facilities, restaurants and more. Founded in 2014 and managed by leadership from Disney, Hilton and Norwegian Cruises and the maritime industry; Oasis Experiences is dedicated to transforming communities by combining innovative property management and operational excellence with hospitality driven guest service. With over 700 in-season team members who come from a variety of backgrounds but are united by their passion for hospitality, guests can expect remarkable experiences from the minute they arrive until the moment they depart. Today, Oasis Experiences manages properties across 15 states, caters to over 13,000 guests annually, and was recognized as a 2023 & 2024 Great Place to Work. For more information, please visit oasisexperiences.com and follow along on social @OasisExperiences.
