Serial CEO & Business Advisor Mario Peshev Tops Amazon Charts with New Book 'MBA Disrupted,' Democratizing Knowledge Access to Build Million-Dollar Companies

During early release weekend, new book skyrockets to Top 10 ranking on Amazon charts for expert advice and tactical guidance for founders, digital CEOs, and aspiring entrepreneurs who want to build the next breakthrough business.

SOFIA, Bulgaria, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mario Peshev, business advisor, angel investor, and CEO of DevriX and Growth Shuttle, today announces the formal launch of MBA Disrupted: Your Step-by-Step Guide to Bootstrapping $1M+ Digital Businesses on Amazon. Initially going live for early release over the weekend, the book has immediately proven to be in-demand with targeted audiences looking for advice on "Entrepreneurship Management" where it ranked #6 and in the top 10 for "Starting a Business" categories on Amazon in the first 24 hours.

The book distills Peshev's 25 years of digital experience, including 16 years of executive-level leadership, into actionable strategies for building and scaling a successful business. MBA Disrupted analyzes the modern state of MBA programs, highlighting the proven strategies that work and offering an updated blueprint for entrepreneurial success that integrates real-world applications with cutting-edge business practices that drive profits.

Presented in a practical format packed with proven go-to-market strategies, digital tools that help leads succeed, and a comprehensive breakdown of the 12 leading digital business models, MBA Disrupted is a practical and lively workbook. It offers insights for seasoned leaders to improve and for those just starting out in their fields to guide them in making the right moves from the first step. Key topics include:

Unlocking the CEO mindset and the leadership skills needed to champion a thriving team.

Best practices for defining your market, niche, persona, and potential offers.

Tips for navigating the challenges of hiring and onboarding processes.

Emerging and evolving automation and tooling strategies.

Comprehensive options or lifetime business commitments.

However, MBA Disrupted doesn't just offer entrepreneurs tips and tricks. It catalyzes community, bringing together business leaders worldwide in a dynamic network to share experiences, collaborate on ideas, and support each other's growth. Early praise for the book among the leaders in the innovation community include the following:

"Mario Peshev's 'MBA Disrupted' is a masterclass in modern entrepreneurship, blending deep industry insights with actionable strategies to empower any growth exec or tech CEO to take their digital business to new heights."

– Blake Hutchison, CEO, Flippa

"MBA Disrupted: Your Step-by-Step Guide to Bootstrapping $1M+ Digital Businesses is a deeply masterful compendium of digital entrepreneurship. Mario's understanding of the digital landscape is rare and elite. After reading MBA Disrupted, I sent the book to my son as a must-read."

– James Schramko, JamesSchramko.com

MBA Disrupted follows Peshev's 2019 release, 126 Steps to Becoming a Successful Entrepreneur, a Q&A-style resource for entrepreneurs and aspiring business leaders that offers bite-sized, practical advice on navigating the challenges of starting and running a company.

Peshev has been involved in the global startup ecosystem as an angel investor for 20+ startups, a business advisor for hundreds of fast-growing businesses and established enterprises, and a brand ambassador for numerous global companies. He's a regular contributor to Entrepreneur, Forbes, and many other publications.

"With 'MBA Disrupted,' I wanted to create something that goes beyond traditional business education. This book is filled with the lessons I've learned from over 25 years in the trenches of business, tailored for today's fast-paced world," said Peshev. "It's designed to help readers cut through the noise and focus on what really works to build and grow a business."

On the book's 24-hour rise to become a top new release in "Business Management", Peshev shared: "With annual Prime Day just over a month away, and many in e-commerce already planning for the 2024 holiday season, the immediate demand we have seen validates my mission that the advice and structured information I provide in the book is immediately usable, and very much needed by the businesses who are looking to follow their purpose as entrepreneurs, while driving profits in today's chaotic marketplace."

To learn more, visit https://mbadisrupted.com/.

