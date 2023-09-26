Serial Entrepreneur, Business Strategist and Consultant Dr. Madeleine F. Wallace Launches The SEAM Framework: Achieving Organizational Transformation in 4 Steps

"Others have embarked on their digital transformation journey, only to find themselves stuck, unsure of the next steps. This book serves as that lighthouse, a compass to navigate the challenges of digital transformation." Tweet this

How the SEAM Framework Functions

SEAM is an acronym that refers to the four steps of transformation: Snapshot, Envision, Act, and Measure:

Snapshot prompts the reader to ask: "Where is our business or organization today?"

Envision seeks the answer to this question: "Where do I want to take my business or organization?"

Act tackles the question: "How do we get to where we want to go?"

Measure answers the question: "How effective was my plan?"

SEAM, Wallace said, is "the intricate line that seamlessly stitches together an organization's business goals with its digital transformation objectives. Just as a seam in the fashion world has multifaceted roles–from joining fabric and shaping attire to enhancing durability–The SEAM Framework serves as the critical link in an organization. It doesn't merely join; it shapes, decorates, and reinforces, allowing businesses to grow, adapt, and thrive in the digital era."

To illustrate how SEAM would work in a business, Wallace drew from her consulting experiences to create the scenario of a fictitious company called Mora's Bakery, a small producer of artisan bread products. Her diverse clientele includes national supermarket chains, local independent grocery stores, and several restaurants. She makes her items—hot dog buns, sliced bread, baguettes, focaccias, and other products—by hand and uses expensive natural ingredients. Her customers like that Mora bakes her products in a dairy and nut-free facility. Mora also expanded her line to offer bread for vegans and those with special dietary needs.

"Through Mora, we will journey through the practicality and applicability of SEAM and discover how the framework addresses specific problems, providing a clear demonstration of its functionality within a real-world setting," she said. "The example of Mora's Bakery is an accessible, relevant, and impactful example for the SEAM user."

Is SEAM for you?

"The SEAM Framework" goes beyond industry-specific strategies, offering a versatile and adaptable framework for businesses and organizations seeking to scale and grow. Wallace's contribution through SEAM encapsulates tools and actionable steps for achieving successful organizational transformation in today's digital landscape.

"Distinct from the norm, my book offers a refreshing perspective on digital transformation. Whether you're just starting or trying to find your way after hitting a roadblock, this guide is tailored to address a spectrum of challenges," she said. "By following my framework, not only will readers identify the best place to take that pivotal first step or leap forward from where they're stuck, but they'll also capture the momentum to propel their journey, bridging the gap between intention and impactful action."

"I want to ignite action among entrepreneurs, organizational leaders, and business owners," she said. "In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, intent alone isn't enough. We need a structured approach with flexibility adapt to different situations or environments. I've seen countless individuals overflowing with purpose and potential yet paralyzed by the uncertainty of where to begin. Others have embarked on their digital transformation journey, only to find themselves stuck, unsure of the next steps. This book serves as that lighthouse, a compass to navigate the challenges of digital transformation."

"The SEAM Framework: Achieving Organizational Transformation in 4 Steps," is available on Amazon.

About Dr. Madeleine F. Wallace

Dr. Madeleine F. Wallace is a dynamic and versatile professional, author, serial entrepreneur, scientist, investor, and the founder of Windrose Vision, a strategy and research consulting firm in Fairfax, Virginia. Originally from Peru, she immigrated to the US, excelled academically, and is less than 1% of foreign-born Latinas in the US who hold a doctorate. She is a recognized expert and seasoned trainer in data-driven decision-making, performance-based management, and adaptive culture. Dr. Wallace earned her Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of Tennessee with a concentration in demography and statistics. For information about the book, please visit https://madeleinewallace.com.

