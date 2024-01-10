Serial Entrepreneur Cole Rubin Launches "Seat Club," The First and Only Subscription-Based Ticketing Platform Where Members Buy Tickets With No Fees Or Markups

We have spent a great deal of time talking to fans and event producers, and can now deliver this unique value proposition, where our members know they are getting the best pricing, and will save countless hours comparing ticket prices online. Post this

Seat Club's $99/year membership includes:

-Access to the same ticket inventory as the top secondary sites

- No fees or markups, members buy tickets AT OUR COST

- There is no cap of the number of tickets that can be purchased. Subscribers are entitled to unlimited ticket purchases annually.

- Fan Protect Guarantee on tickets purchased (24/7 support staff)

Rubin is a twenty-year business veteran, with multiple successful private equity exits, and a well-respected leader in the consumer technology and ticket event space. He was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dynasty Sports & Entertainment, dedicated to helping content holders automate the ingestion, pricing, distribution, and fulfillment of tickets to live events. Under Rubin's direction, Dynasty grew into one of the largest inventory and technology providers to both primary and secondary market ticketing companies and exchanges, and was responsible for automating the distribution of multiple billions of dollars in ticketing content annually. Rubin exited the business in 2020.

While the initial offering for Seat Club is focused on an easy and efficient user experience for live-event tickets, additional industry changing features will be available in the coming year for members. Seat Club's core focus is giving members the best and most transparent, cost-effective process when purchasing tickets to live events.

About Seat Club:

Seat Club is the first and only subscription-based ticketing marketplace. Seat Club sells tickets to its members at its cost, without any hidden markups or fees at checkout. Please send all comments to [email protected].

