Serial Entrepreneur Cole Rubin Launches "Seat Club," The First and Only Subscription-Based Ticketing Platform Where Members Buy Tickets With No Fees Or Markups

Members experience significant savings compared to competitors for the same tickets, with access to every event.
BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sports industry veteran and serial entrepreneur Cole Rubin today announced the formal launch of "Seat Club," a new marketplace designed to help consumers avoid all hidden fees and markups when purchasing tickets for live events at the lowest possible price. The marketplace, which sells tickets to its members at its cost without any markups or fees, officially launched this week and can be found at https://seatclub.com/.
"The biggest complaint consumers have in the event space are the fees and markups. Fees and markups make the ticket buying process frustrating and more expensive than necessary, so we built Seat Club as the pathway to solve these problems." Rubin said. "We have spent a great deal of time talking to fans and event producers, and can now deliver this unique value proposition, where our members know they are getting the best pricing, and will save countless hours comparing ticket prices online. The price you see listed on our platform is the price you pay, with no fees added on later in the checkout process. There are no hidden markups, unlike other platforms who claim they don't charge fees, but bake profits into the listed cost of tickets. Seat Club's pricing may be as much as 35% less than competitors for the same exact tickets, which is significant, especially on high profile events. We believe in transparency, and our sole source of revenue comes from our membership fee."
Seat Club's $99/year membership includes:
-Access to the same ticket inventory as the top secondary sites
- No fees or markups, members buy tickets AT OUR COST
- There is no cap of the number of tickets that can be purchased. Subscribers are entitled to unlimited ticket purchases annually.
- Fan Protect Guarantee on tickets purchased (24/7 support staff)
Rubin is a twenty-year business veteran, with multiple successful private equity exits, and a well-respected leader in the consumer technology and ticket event space. He was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dynasty Sports & Entertainment, dedicated to helping content holders automate the ingestion, pricing, distribution, and fulfillment of tickets to live events. Under Rubin's direction, Dynasty grew into one of the largest inventory and technology providers to both primary and secondary market ticketing companies and exchanges, and was responsible for automating the distribution of multiple billions of dollars in ticketing content annually. Rubin exited the business in 2020.
While the initial offering for Seat Club is focused on an easy and efficient user experience for live-event tickets, additional industry changing features will be available in the coming year for members. Seat Club's core focus is giving members the best and most transparent, cost-effective process when purchasing tickets to live events.
For more details on Seat Club and how it works, visit https://seatclub.com/about.
About Seat Club:
Seat Club is the first and only subscription-based ticketing marketplace. Seat Club sells tickets to its members at its cost, without any hidden markups or fees at checkout. Please send all comments to [email protected].
Media Contact
Joe Favorito, Seat Club, 1 917-566-8345, [email protected], https://seatclub.com/
SOURCE Seat Club
Share this article